The new Jabra Elite 8 Active buds provide unrivaled durability and top-shelf sound at a killer price





Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Regularly priced at $199.99 a pair, these unusually durable buds did score a notable $20 markdown shortly after their commercial debut, followed by a deeper $50 cut during the aforementioned extended Black... Monday festivities of the last few weeks.





The latter holiday deal somehow flew under our radar initially (most likely due to so many other Jabra products getting significantly heftier discounts in the same timeframe), but because it appears to have stayed on well beyond its presumed expiration date, we can no longer ignore it (willingly or inadvertently).





Yes, Amazon is still selling what Jabra is marketing as "the world's toughest earbuds" at a very nice and so far unbeaten $50 less than usual in a grand total of three colorways including an extremely eye-catching "Caramel" option, as well as slightly lower-profile dark grey and navy paint jobs.





There's obviously no telling when the prolonged holiday promotion will go away now, and although we could definitely see it last until Christmas, you should absolutely not take that as a guarantee and delay your buying decision too much.





While the key selling point and main distinguishing feature of the military-grade Elite 8 Active compared to pretty much all the other top wireless earbuds available today is crystal clear, the overall audio performance, active noise cancellation skills, and battery life are impressive as the durability of these recently released bad boys.





In short, this is an undeniably impressive product through and through, and if you hurry, you can get it at a considerably lower price than the hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 , for instance.