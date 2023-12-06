It's not too late to get Google's top-notch Pixel Buds Pro at a hefty discount in time for Christmas





Google's most advanced and sophisticated AirPods alternative to date might be "normally" priced at a rather exorbitant $199.99, but this year's holiday shopping season has seen several special sales events knocking these bad boys well below that number. Google's most advanced and sophisticated AirPods alternative to date might be "normally" priced at a rather exorbitant $199.99, but this year's holiday shopping season has seen several special sales events knocking these bad boys well below that number.

Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 decidedly in the rearview mirror, the noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro are... once again available at their record high $80 discount in a whole bunch of different colorways. Yes, that includes a hot new "porcelain" flavor in addition to all those old but still undeniably attractive charcoal, coral, fog, and lemongrass paint jobs.





While Amazon has yet to attach a clear expiration date to this revived Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion, it's probably wise to hurry and place your order as soon as possible if you want to be able to choose from all those shades at the same deeply discounted price and receive your swanky new Pixel Buds Pro (well) before Christmas.





That is, of course, if you're not tempted by another contender for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world today, many of which just so happen to be sold by retailers like Amazon at cool holiday discounts of their own.





The Pixel Buds Pro hold a pretty clear advantage over all of their rivals in their deep integration with various Google services (most notably, Google Assistant) while offering excellent battery life, top-notch active noise cancellation, and state-of-the-art overall audio performance as well. In short, you will most definitely not regret your purchase if you do decide to snub Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE or Apple's costly AirPods Pro 2 in favor of these puppies.