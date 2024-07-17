Amazon brings the unbreakable Jabra Elite 8 Active down to an unbeatable Prime Day price

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
While most of our attention during the first 24 hours of Amazon's huge Prime Day 2024 sales event has been focused on finding and analyzing the best smartphone, tablet, and smartwatch deals still available at the time of this writing, you will probably not be surprised to discover that many of the greatest wireless earbuds money can buy right now are also massively discounted.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active, for instance, can be had for 70 bucks under their $199.99 list price in three different colors if you hurry... and you happen to be an Amazon Prime member as well. It almost goes without saying that this is the largest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on a product released less than a year ago with a very important advantage over the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (and even the hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro).

Jabra Elite 8 Active

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

According to their makers, the Elite 8 Active are "tested to be the world's toughest earbuds", which is certainly a bold claim that's likely to seal the deal for many adventurous users who don't often allow adverse weather conditions and tricky outdoor environments dictate their workout schedules.

Although it might seem like a bit of a stretch to call these bad boys unbreakable or indestructible, their military-grade durability and top-of-the-line IP68 water and dust resistance should make you pretty confident that you can fight (and beat) the elements with grace and little to no effort.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are also remarkably small and lightweight, not to mention decidedly stylish, especially in a swanky "Caramel" hue. As such, you shouldn't have a problem wearing these at the office or school in addition to the gym and park, blasting your favorite tunes for up to 8 hours between charges in complete isolation from your surroundings.

With state-of-the-art Adaptive Hybrid ANC and HearThrough technologies, you're free to choose exactly how much outside noise you want to cancel and in what situations, and if the aforementioned battery life rating doesn't sound impressive enough, the Elite 8 Active's bundled wireless charging case can supply an extra 24 hours of juice without occupying too much space in your purse, backpack, or gym bag.

While they're arguably not quite as advanced in terms of audio tech as the Jabra Elite 10, these ultra-high-end noise-cancelling buds also rock Dolby Surround Sound capabilities and massive 6mm speakers to strike probably the greatest balance between power, durability, and affordability on the market today.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

