Apple's AirPods have nothing on these deeply discounted Jabra true wireless earbuds

These bad boys are also not very new, having been released roughly three years ago with a now-excessive $170 price tag attached to their name, but at a big enough discount, it's still hard to argue with their sleek design and robust list of features.





Obviously, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy no longer list the Jabra Elite 65t at $169.99 a pair regularly, but interestingly enough, the buds normally go for $119.99 at the former major US retailer and $79.99 at the latter nowadays. That means Amazon customers are technically looking at saving a whopping 70 bucks right now, while Best Buy shoppers need to settle for a "humbler" $30 discount.





In reality, the Elite 65t are of course available at the exact same unrivaled price from both merchants with the exact same capabilities in tow. We're talking IP55 water and dust resistance, top-notch music quality, crystal clear calls powered by a grand total of four built-in microphones, wind noise protection (no active noise cancellation, though), ambient sound technology, up to five hours of battery life (or 15 hours when also taking the bundled charging case into consideration), as well as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant support.





The main difference between Amazon and Best Buy's promotions, mind you, is that you can only purchase the deeply discounted Jabra Elite 65t from the former in a Titanium Black hue, while the latter also sells an exclusive Copper Black model at this reduced price.





Meanwhile, Best Buy is clearly listing the deal as a 24-hour-only thing, which means Amazon may or may not increase the price of these AirPods-undercutting puppies at the end of the day too.



