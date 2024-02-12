Probably the best Jabra buds around are on sale at their best price





Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options $50 off (20%) $199.99 $249.99





If your better half likes their buds stylish, lightweight, and discreet yet also powerful and immersive, they'll undoubtedly be way more pleased to receive this If your better half likes their buds stylish, lightweight, and discreet yet also powerful and immersive, they'll undoubtedly be way more pleased to receive this AirPods Pro 2 alternative with state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos technology than your traditional box of chocolates or bouquet of flowers.





still a little pricier than Granted, the Jabra Elite 10 area little pricier than Apple's latest noise-cancelling earbuds at the time of this writing, but among others, that's because you can pair these puppies with Android handsets in addition to iPhones.





Not quite as durable as the equally new Elite 8 Active , the Elite 10 do offer respectable IP57 water and dust protection while absolutely shining in the audio performance department with large 10mm speakers and head tracking support. The active noise cancellation is also (at least on paper) the best that Jabra can deliver, and last but certainly not least, the battery life goes all the way up to 36 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in (and ANC switched off).





You're clearly looking at an elite deal on an elite pair of true wireless earbuds here, and you can even choose between four different colorways, at least at Best Buy. For some reason, Amazon can only slash 50 bucks off the $249.99 list price of the Jabra Elite 10 in a matte black flavor right now.

Is it too late to get your Valentine a nice, thoughtful, and somewhat unconventional gift without breaking the bank? Not if you hurry and order the Jabra Elite 10 at Amazon or Best Buy right now at a cool $50 discount.