Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro 2 are currently just $0.99 away from their lowest price on Amazon

Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 may have been launched back in 2022; however, they are still the go-to earbuds for any Apple user looking for a pair of great-sounding earphones. Furthermore, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now even more tempting, since they are still enjoying that sweet 24% price cut we told you about a few weeks ago. So, you have the chance to snatch them for $59 off their usual price.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) UCB-C: Now $59 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the awesome Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with UCB-C on Amazon and save $59 in the process. The earbuds have amazing sound, top-tier ANC and good battery life. They are a real bargain!
$59 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


$59 may not seem like a huge discount; however, Apple devices don't usually get whopping price cuts as we see on Samsung's devices, for instance. Furthermore, the deal is amazing since the earbuds are nearly at their lowest price ever on Amazon, being only $0.99 away. And we will tell you this, the AirPods Pro 2 are a real bargain!

In addition to their amazing sound capabilities, the earbuds have a stylish look, and you can even tailor their sound to your liking via the EQ feature in the Apple Music app. On top of that, the earbuds support Apple's Spatial Audio, which enhances your listening experience by making the audio feel three-dimensional.

Moreover, the AirPods Pro 2 have top-tier ANC and offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge without Spatial Audio. With Spatial Audio enabled, they should be able to give you roughly 5.5 hours of listening time. With their case, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time.

With their awesome sound, ANC, battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price, the AirPods Pro 2 are worth every single penny spent. However, Amazon's offer won't stay available forever, so be sure to grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for less now!

