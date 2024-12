It’s raining flagship-killers: The only phone you’ll ever need costs $400

The Real-me superpower: 7,000 mAh battery + fast charging = a phone that can last twice as long in a day - or over 5 years

It’s a game-changing hardware combination, which will take years before getting to Samsung, Google, and Apple flagships. And here is Realme giving it to us for less than $400. On a phone that doesn’t even compromise on (almost) anything else.





A $400 flagship without a flagship-grade camera? There’s an easy solution for what isn’t a problem for 90% of smartphone users

The best part is that if you were to buy any of the above-mentioned cameras and the Realme Neo 7, it’d still cost you less than buying a $1,200 flagship phone - which is going to take worse photos than Sony’s cameras, and less impressive videos than the Osmo Pocket 3. AND won’t be dead when your phone is dead - which it might just never be, because it has a 7,000 mAh battery.





Don’t sleep on the affordable Chinese phones disrupting the smartphone market (like never before)

However, the most impressive “little” detail about the Realme Neo 7 is that it packs a 7,000 mAh battery - and that’s not a typo.Chinese phones are already at least a year ahead when it comes to battery tech compared to the “big three”, and they are not afraid to flex their muscles on Apple, Samsung, and Google. As it should be.Realme claims the 7,000 mAh Si/C battery (typing this still seems unreal!) lasts up to three days, and although my guess is you’d have to be a light user to get this result, I’m pretty sure the phone will comfortably last two days for most people. Which is crazy.To help you put that into context, let me remind you that Samsung and Google’s $800 Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 can hardly make it through a day of heavy use. In fact, even the class-leading iPhone 16 Pro Max will struggle to make it to two full days on a single charge.Of course, such a monstrous battery needs fast charging, which tops out at 80W here - relatively conservative given the battery size, but still much faster than anything you’ll find on a mainstream “western” flagship.I’ve spoken about that before, but a huge battery + fast charging equals a very underrated combination - it means you don’t even need to charge your phone to 100% for it to last a whole day, which ALSO means you’d be preserving your battery health over time, AND you won’t have to wait for a full charge in case you need to go.Speaking of compromise, the Realme Neo 7’s camera system is where the real(me) cost-cutting has taken place, and I’m not mad at that.The 50MP primary camera has a relatively small 1/1.9-inch sensor, suggesting it won’t rival the best flagships, but I’m sure it’s going to be sufficient for 90% of the users shopping in the $400 price segment - people like my mum and my uncle.Meanwhile, the 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera might look useless, but it makes the camera system more versatile, and I’m happy it’s there. I’m sure future iPhone SE 4 users will agree.And what do most people use their phone cameras for anyway? Instagram and TikTok photos/videos don’t require a $1,200 camera phone - unless you’re a pro/semi-pro creator.But if photography or videography is your passion, you could (and probably should) invest in a dedicated camera like the popular Sony ZV-1 (fixed lens option), Sony ZV-E10 (mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses), or something like a Osmo Pocket 3 (or even the DJI Osmo Action).