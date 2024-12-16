It’s raining flagship-killers: The only phone you’ll ever need costs $400

The Real-me superpower: 7,000 mAh battery + fast charging = a phone that can last twice as long in a day - or over 5 years

It’s a game-changing hardware combination, which will take years before getting to Samsung, Google, and Apple flagships. And here is Realme giving it to us for less than $400. On a phone that doesn’t even compromise on (almost) anything else.





A $400 flagship without a flagship-grade camera? There’s an easy solution for what isn’t a problem for 90% of smartphone users

The best part is that if you were to buy any of the above-mentioned cameras and the Realme Neo 7, it’d still cost you less than buying a $1,200 flagship phone - which is going to take worse photos than Sony’s cameras, and less impressive videos than the Osmo Pocket 3. AND won’t be dead when your phone is dead - which it might just never be, because it has a 7,000 mAh battery.





Don’t sleep on the affordable Chinese phones disrupting the smartphone market (like never before)