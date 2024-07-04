Is Google's Pixel 9 about to crash Samsung's Fold 6 party? PA Show E8
In this week's episode of the PhoneArena Show, we delve into Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event announcement, scheduled for July 10th. We talk about the things we see in the invite, such as the obviously foldable-inspired V shape, the S Pen interacting with a surface, and an AI symbol that alludes to new AI features coming to the Fold 6 and Flip 6.
We also discuss Motorola's brand new Razr Plus 2024 premium flip foldable phone which Vic recently reviewed, exploring its edge-to-edge cover screen, dust-resistant design and radically improved hinge.
We conclude this week's overview with the totally unexpected early arrival of the Pixel 9, set to be unveiled on August 13th. That's one Google bombshell no one saw coming! Are they doing it to be ahead of the iPhone 16 series? Will there be a Pixel Fold 2 in addition to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL? All these questions have been keeping us up at night lately.
