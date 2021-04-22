Is 128GB enough for iPad Pro 2021? Which storage option should you get?

Is the 256GB iPad Pro worth it?





Of course, the $100 difference between the 128GB and 256GB versions of the new iPad Pro series is also something to consider, but the iPads are already expensive, with a starting price of $799 for the 11-inch model and $1099 for the 12.9-inch one. So the $100 saving probably isn’t worth it, if you’re going to worry about running out of storage.There is also another key factor to consider: the more storage your iPad has, the better value it will have if you one day decide to sell it or trade it for a newer model. Base models often depreciate more.I truly believe that the 256GB version of the iPad Pro (2021) is the best to buy.