The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?
That’s a huge deal — true desktop-class CPU in a mobile device. OK, Apple, we are listening.
But I think there’s a good chance this would change very, very soon. In fact, it’s possible that the next iPadOS update will introduce yet another big leap to the user interface. Also, rumors about Final Cut Pro coming to the iPad have resurfaced. You wanna know why?
Apple openly announced the RAM amount in the iPad Pro (2021) line
"What? That’s a big deal? How so?"
Well, consider this. For the past 14 years of iPhones and iPads, Apple has never, ever talked about RAM and battery capacity on its mobile devices. Not once. It’s always “run all your apps effortlessly” and “all-day battery life”. Usually, we have to wait for teardowns or benchmark listings to get the full specs.
Even now, if you go to the Apple website and look at the iPad (2020) or iPad Air (2020) specs, you will not find a single line about RAM.
But the new iPad Pro (2021) line? It is very openly said —
- 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB iPad Pros get 8 GB of RAM
- 1 TB and 2 TB iPad Pros get 16 GB of RAM
So, that’s article number 1 — Apple is actually treating the iPad Pro (2021) like it does the MacBooks, revealing the amount of RAM and being a lot more open about the chipset specs. Meaning, it no longer considers it to be a device that’s strictly in its “mobile” lineup.
It's a small thing, I admit. But Apple isn't a company that typically breaks tradition for no reason whatsoever.
The second thing worth mentioning is that this leap to 16 GB is actually pretty huge. The iPad Pro (2020) line has 6 GB of RAM. That’s it — across all sizes and storage tiers, it’s a 6 GB chip.
While the base 8 GB RAM on the new iPad Pros doesn’t look like that much of a jump, it’s the 16 GB upgrade that has us scratching our heads. That’s a significant bump in hardware, could it be in preparation for a major software upgrade?
The Internet certainly seems to think so. Rumors about Final Cut Pro actually being released for the iPad Pro have resurfaced. We’ve heard this rumor before in 2020, now it’s back with full force and people are quoting sources inside Apple, pretty confident that this will happen at some point in 2021.
It’s actually a significant upgrade
The Internet certainly seems to think so. Rumors about Final Cut Pro actually being released for the iPad Pro have resurfaced. We’ve heard this rumor before in 2020, now it’s back with full force and people are quoting sources inside Apple, pretty confident that this will happen at some point in 2021.
I am still curious how that would work — will Final Cut Pro only be available for the Pro iPads? Will the 2018 iPad Pro line and 2020 iPad Pro line suffer because they only have 4 GB and 6 GB RAM, respectively? Will pro users be forced to upgrade much sooner than they planned to?
My best guess is no — a potential Final Cut Pro for mobile will probably be perfectly operable on at least the iPad Pro (2020) line, though it’ll most likely be slower than on the new iPad Pros. After all, that M1 chip is wiping the floor with the A12Z silicon, according to Apple’s own numbers.
Is that all? Just Final Cut Pro on iPad Pro?
Most likely not. If this turns out to be true, then it will very probably be just one of many desktop / laptop pro-grade apps to come to the iPad.
But iPadOS also needs a refresh — it’s very possible that its multi-tasking capabilities will be updated yet again, which might warrant the need for the RAM bump that the new iPad Pros received.
If your iPad is as powerful as your Mac, but continues to only be able to do iPad things, then what’s the point? If it’ll only run the same app a second faster than the $329 iPad, where’s your money’s worth?
In any case, WWDC 2021 is probably going to be a very, very interesting event.
At this point, you might be wondering —
When is Apple’s WWDC 2021?
The event will kick off on the 7th of June and run through the 11th. As always, we will get all the exciting news about new iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS on the first day. Hyped?