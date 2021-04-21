The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

It’s actually a significant upgrade

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) Display 11.0 inches

2388 x 1668 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

7 MP front Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 7538 mAh OS iPadOS 13.x

View full specs

It's a small thing, I admit. But Apple isn't a company that typically breaks tradition for no reason whatsoever.The second thing worth mentioning is that this leap to 16 GB is actually pretty huge. The iPad Pro (2020) line has 6 GB of RAM. That’s it — across all sizes and storage tiers, it’s a 6 GB chip.While the base 8 GB RAM on the new iPad Pros doesn’t look like that much of a jump, it’s the 16 GB upgrade that has us scratching our heads. That’s a significant bump in hardware, could it be in preparation for a major software upgrade?The Internet certainly seems to think so. Rumors about Final Cut Pro actually being released for the iPad Pro have resurfaced. We’ve heard this rumor before in 2020, now it’s back with full force and people are quoting sources inside Apple, pretty confident that this will happen at some point in 2021.