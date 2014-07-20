Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The best USB Type-C flash drives made for Android smartphones and tablets

Nick Todorov, Georgi Zarkov
By Nick Todorov, Georgi Zarkov
Apr 07, 2021, 9:56 AM
The best USB Type-C flash drives made for Android smartphones and tablets
USB flash drives are awesome, we hope you'll agree with that. They are cheap, tiny, lightweight, and very useful for moving files across computers. The USB flash drives we have for you today, however, are even more awesome than that. They come with both a standard-sized and a USB Type-C ports, which enables them to work not only with computers but with the newest Android smartphones and tablets as well. 

How does the magic happen? Well, thanks to USB On-The-Go – a specification of the USB standard which allows a mobile device to have USB peripherals connected to it. Most recent Android smartphones and tablets are USB OTG-friendly and would recognize a USB flash drive when one is connected to them. This is useful for moving stuff between devices, or for using the same collection of files across a computer and a mobile gadget. With USB Type-C becoming the go-to connector on smartphones, there are now plenty of flash drives on the market that will fit both your computer and your latest handheld device. 

Samsung Duo Plus



This stylish flash drive from Samsung comes in four variants – with as little as 32GB to as much as 256GB of storage – and offers transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s, by far the fastest on this list. If you find yourself moving large files from your phone often, this USB drive will make your life much easier.


Kingston Digital Data Traveler Micro Duo



This tiny flash drive is just big enough to have both USB connectors you need, but still can hold up to 128GB of data and move it at up to 100MB/s.


SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive



SanDisk’s USB OTG stick has an elegant design that conceals both connectors when not in use, preventing any accidental bending that might occur during carrying. It comes in five storage configurations and transfer speeds top up at 150MB/s.


SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe

This flash drive has a metal swivel design that allows you to switch easily between the two USB connectors it has. USB-A and USB-C connectors are present, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. The Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is offered in six different storage variants, starting from 32GB to the massive 1TB. The Ultra Dual Drive Luxe also has a non-luxe version that is cheaper but made out of plastic. SanDisk’s offering finds a fine balance between functionality, versatility, variety, price and build quality, making it easy to recommend.

PNY Duo Link



The PNY Type-C flash drive also has a design that hides the USB connectors when it’s not plugged in, sparing you the hassle of having to look for a cap all the time. Transfer speeds are about average at 130 MB/s, still good considering the affordable price.

