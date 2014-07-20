The best USB Type-C flash drives made for Android smartphones and tablets
USB flash drives are awesome, we hope you'll agree with that. They are cheap, tiny, lightweight, and very useful for moving files across computers. The USB flash drives we have for you today, however, are even more awesome than that. They come with both a standard-sized and a USB Type-C ports, which enables them to work not only with computers but with the newest Android smartphones and tablets as well.
Samsung Duo Plus
This stylish flash drive from Samsung comes in four variants – with as little as 32GB to as much as 256GB of storage – and offers transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s, by far the fastest on this list. If you find yourself moving large files from your phone often, this USB drive will make your life much easier.
Kingston Digital Data Traveler Micro Duo
This tiny flash drive is just big enough to have both USB connectors you need, but still can hold up to 128GB of data and move it at up to 100MB/s.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive
SanDisk’s USB OTG stick has an elegant design that conceals both connectors when not in use, preventing any accidental bending that might occur during carrying. It comes in five storage configurations and transfer speeds top up at 150MB/s.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
This flash drive has a metal swivel design that allows you to switch easily between the two USB connectors it has. USB-A and USB-C connectors are present, with transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. The Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is offered in six different storage variants, starting from 32GB to the massive 1TB. The Ultra Dual Drive Luxe also has a non-luxe version that is cheaper but made out of plastic. SanDisk’s offering finds a fine balance between functionality, versatility, variety, price and build quality, making it easy to recommend.
PNY Duo Link
The PNY Type-C flash drive also has a design that hides the USB connectors when it’s not plugged in, sparing you the hassle of having to look for a cap all the time. Transfer speeds are about average at 130 MB/s, still good considering the affordable price.