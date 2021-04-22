Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iPad Pro (2021) colors: Silver vs Space Gray

By Iskra Petrova
Apr 22, 2021, 7:40 AM

The new iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch are now here after a colorful, spring-inspired event at Apple Park. Both iPads bring an impressive ultrafast M1 chip, better selfie cameras, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro brags with an upgraded display, which is now a Liquid Retina XDR one. They will be available for pre-order starting April 30.

In terms of colors, both iPad Pros for 2021 come in Silver and Space Gray color options, the same colors as their predecessors. In this article, we will discuss them in an attempt to help you choose the color of your next iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 in Silver



The silver for the iPad Pro 2021 is most probably the same silver as the iPad Pro from last year. This means the color is a very light silvery shade, which, in some lighting conditions may even appear white-ish, and generally looks polished and minimalistic. The Apple logo contrasts with a silver tint that looks darker when tilted.

The silvery white color is barely visible if you look at the iPad from the front, but it adds a fresh feeling to your iPad Pro. Of course, this color is quite conservative, so it's not an eye-turner, and looks professional and stylish.

iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 in Space Gray


That’s another color that you may be familiar with if you’ve used an iPad before. It’s that darker Gray color, not too dark to look black though, and simple and unintrusive enough to not attract attention in a business setting. Again, the Apple logo is painted in a darker tint and it contrasts well with the overall color of the back.

Why does the iPad Pro 2021 have only two color options?


You might have noticed that here, we don’t have a rainbow-like array of interesting colors like the iPad Air for example. And you may be wondering why that is. Well, the most obvious reason seems to be that the iPad Pro is designed for professional use, rather than for the general public, so it’s quite reasonable Cupertino will go for only two color options, both of which are unintrusive and minimalistic.

After all, nothing screams 'professionalism' more than a simple grey or dark grey iPad Pro, color-matching a dark grey business attire. Well, and of course, your professionalism.


For those of you who still want to enjoy the iPad Pro 2021 prowess, but find Silver and Space Gray colors unattractive or too simple for your taste, there’s always the possibility to go for a more colorful case for it.

You can check out our selection with the best iPad Pro 2021 cases and shake things up a bit. After all, we don’t buy the iPad for its colors, but rather for what is inside, you know. Nevertheless, how your tech gadget looks is important for many people, so for those of you on the colorful side of things, a case or a skin is the way to go.

Can I get a more colorful iPad Pro 2021 without getting a case?


Well, if you really don’t want to have to buy a case, you can benefit from companies that sell skins for iPads, iPhones, and other tech products. Such a company is, for example, Dbrand. Of course, you have to keep in mind that a skin does not offer any drop protection to your device, it’s more like an accessory, some skins can protect your iPad Pro from minor scratches.

