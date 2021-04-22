iPad Pro (2021) colors: Silver vs Space Gray









Also check out:





iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 in Silver





The silvery white color is barely visible if you look at the iPad from the front, but it adds a fresh feeling to your iPad Pro. Of course, this color is quite conservative, so it's not an eye-turner, and looks professional and stylish.



iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 in Space Gray





That’s another color that you may be familiar with if you’ve used an iPad before. It’s that darker Gray color, not too dark to look black though, and simple and unintrusive enough to not attract attention in a business setting. Again, the Apple logo is painted in a darker tint and it contrasts well with the overall color of the back.







Why does the iPad Pro 2021 have only two color options?

Can I get a more colorful iPad Pro 2021 without getting a case?