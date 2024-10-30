iPhone SE 4 camera: The rumors so far

There has been no leaks hinting at improvements to the front facing camera just yet, but there is plenty of time until March next year for new information to come to light.





Apple’s iPhone SE 4 will include this feature, it could be a useful addition to maximize the potential of its single-camera setup, and we wouldn't be surprised if Apple included it. According to reports , Apple may equip the next iPhone SE with a 48-megapixel camera, aligning it with the main cameras of the iPhone 15 and 16. However, unlike those models, theis expected to feature just a single rear camera, just like its predecessors.Apple’s iPhone 16 and 16 Plus introduced a “Fusion” camera, which enables 2x optical-quality zoom without a dedicated telephoto lens. While it’s unclear if thewill include this feature, it could be a useful addition to maximize the potential of its single-camera setup, and we wouldn't be surprised if Apple included it.





New front camera is highly possible





iPhone SE 4 keeps the extremely outdated 7 MP one from the Even though there has been no word about any improvements to the selfie camera, it would be an awkward decision from Apple if thekeeps the extremely outdated 7 MP one from the iPhone SE 3 . No matter how you look at it, that is not enough resolution by any stretch of the imagination. Our guess is that the front camera will be upgraded to 12 MP.





How many cameras will the new iPhone SE 4 have?





For now, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a single camera at the back, and one selfie camera embedded in the display.





iPhone SE 4: How many megapixels will it have?





We expect the iPhone SE 4 to come with higher resolution cameras, with the main one seeing a much higher jump:





Main (wide) — 48 MP (vs. 12 MP on SE 3)

Front — 12 MP (vs. 7 MP on SE 3)





