iPhone SE 4 camera: The rumors so far
Up Next:
Word on the street is that in March 2025 Apple will release the iPhone SE 4, exactly two years after the last generation was launched. Among the many rumored changes coming with the new SE, it is also said to come with a brand new camera that might rival the competition on the Android side.
There has been no leaks hinting at improvements to the front facing camera just yet, but there is plenty of time until March next year for new information to come to light.
iPhone SE 4 rumored camera upgrades
New main camera with much higher resolution
According to reports, Apple may equip the next iPhone SE with a 48-megapixel camera, aligning it with the main cameras of the iPhone 15 and 16. However, unlike those models, the iPhone SE is expected to feature just a single rear camera, just like its predecessors.
Apple’s iPhone 16 and 16 Plus introduced a “Fusion” camera, which enables 2x optical-quality zoom without a dedicated telephoto lens. While it’s unclear if the iPhone SE 4 will include this feature, it could be a useful addition to maximize the potential of its single-camera setup, and we wouldn't be surprised if Apple included it.
New front camera is highly possible
Even though there has been no word about any improvements to the selfie camera, it would be an awkward decision from Apple if the iPhone SE 4 keeps the extremely outdated 7 MP one from the iPhone SE 3. No matter how you look at it, that is not enough resolution by any stretch of the imagination. Our guess is that the front camera will be upgraded to 12 MP.
How many cameras will the new iPhone SE 4 have?
For now, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a single camera at the back, and one selfie camera embedded in the display.
iPhone SE 4: How many megapixels will it have?
We expect the iPhone SE 4 to come with higher resolution cameras, with the main one seeing a much higher jump:
- Main (wide) — 48 MP (vs. 12 MP on SE 3)
- Front — 12 MP (vs. 7 MP on SE 3)
iPhone SE 4 camera summary
While we have some insights into the resolution of the iPhone SE 4’s upcoming cameras, specifics about its image sensors are still unclear. A 48-megapixel main camera with the same resolution as that of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 doesn’t necessarily equate to identical image quality, as factors like sensor type and image processing play a key role in performance.
No matter the case, however, the new iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be the most monumental leap in the series, and probably a sign that Apple is getting serious about the mid-range phone market.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: