A new report says iPhone SE 3 with 5G and A14 chip will most likely come in the first half of 2022

A new report says iPhone SE 3 with 5G and A14 chip will most likely come in the first half of 20220
iPhone SE 3 coming first half of 2022, say industry sources
DigiTimes industry sources are now confirming what was believed earlier, at least the info shared by reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Last month, he stated the iPhone SE 3 will be coming in the first half of 2022 with 5G support. Now, DigiTimes sources are corroborating this information.
DigiTimes sources also corroborate the fact that the iPhone SE 3 will retain a very similar design to its predecessor with a Touch ID sensor and a physical home button. It will reportedly be retaining the 4.7-inch screen as well.
Last year, Apple released the iPhone SE (2020), which brought the powerful A13 Bionic, while retaining iPhone 7 and iPhone 8's design. It seems, right now, that Apple will not be changing its strategy for its successor either. However, for those of you hoping the Touch ID button will no longer be present on an iPhone SE, rumors claim this thing will happen, but with an iPhone SE release of 2023.
Little else is known about the iPhone SE 3 at this moment.