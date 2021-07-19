Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Apple 5G

A new report says iPhone SE 3 with 5G and A14 chip will most likely come in the first half of 2022

Iskra Petrova
A new report confirms iPhone SE 3 with 5G and A14 will most likely come in the first half of 2022
The successor of the affordable iPhone SE (2020) has yet to come; however, a new report from DigiTimes sheds some more light on the compact and budget-friendly iPhone SE 3, reports MacRumors.

iPhone SE 3 coming first half of 2022, say industry sources


DigiTimes industry sources are now confirming what was believed earlier, at least the info shared by reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Last month, he stated the iPhone SE 3 will be coming in the first half of 2022 with 5G support. Now, DigiTimes sources are corroborating this information.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to rock the flagship-grade A14 Bionic chip, which currently powers the almighty iPhone 12 series while maintaining some specs in the more budget-friendly zone. It is also expected to come with 5G support.

DigiTimes sources also corroborate the fact that the iPhone SE 3 will retain a very similar design to its predecessor with a Touch ID sensor and a physical home button. It will reportedly be retaining the 4.7-inch screen as well.

From recent reports, it seems the iPhone SE 3 will be a contender for the best budget 5G phones.

Last year, Apple released the iPhone SE (2020), which brought the powerful A13 Bionic, while retaining iPhone 7 and iPhone 8's design. It seems, right now, that Apple will not be changing its strategy for its successor either. However, for those of you hoping the Touch ID button will no longer be present on an iPhone SE, rumors claim this thing will happen, but with an iPhone SE release of 2023.

Little else is known about the iPhone SE 3 at this moment.

