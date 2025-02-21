The iPhone 16e pops up on Geekbench before it hits the shelves
If you're willing to pay $600 for Apple's newest entry-level iPhone – something that was way cheaper with the $430 iPhone SE previously, you're probably wondering what's the kind of performance you'd get with the iPhone 16e.
The successor to the mid-range SE model was made official a couple of days ago and it's expected to hit the shelves next Friday, February 28. Pre-orders are expected to go live today, February 21 at 5 a.m. PST.
The newly listed device is identified as "iPhone 17,5" and corresponds to the recently unveiled iPhone 16e, the report says. According to the listing, the device runs on iOS 18.3.1 and is powered by a 6-core Apple A18 processor.
The Apple iPhone 16e has now been spotted on a Geekbench listing that has surfaced, shedding some light on its key specifications and confirming what we've been reporting: it's got 8 GB of RAM. This is the minimum amount of memory that iPhones need to run Apple Intelligence. And, as you may've observed, the Cupertino giant is set to make us all use Apple Intelligence and not get left behind in the AI craze.
That's why the "vanilla" iPhone 15 models (the standard and the 15 Plus) that feature 6 GB of RAM do not support Apple Intelligence. The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 lineup, all feature 8 gigs and are eligible for Apple Intelligence. The Geekbench database has now confirmed that the iPhone 16e also comes with 8GB of RAM.
The device totals 24,188 points on the Geekbench benchmark platform. A benchmark platform for smartphones is a testing system that measures a device's performance in areas like processing speed, graphics, and battery life. It provides standardized scores to compare different models and assess real-world efficiency.
The iPhone 16e introduces a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, marking Apple's full transition to OLED screens across its lineup. Despite this upgrade, the device retains the familiar notch at the top for sensors and sticks with a 60 Hz refresh rate (an aspect that might feel outdated in 2025).
Additionally, Apple has replaced the traditional ring/silent switch with the Action button, a feature first seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The phone's body consists of an aluminum frame, with ceramic shield glass covering both the front and back. It comes in two color options: black and white.
On the rear, the device houses a single 48 MP camera with an integrated 2x telephoto zoom for optical-quality close-ups. The front-facing camera is a 12 MP shooter designed for selfies.
As is typical, Apple has not disclosed exact battery specifications, but estimates suggest a capacity of around 3500 mAh. Apple claims this model delivers the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone, offering up to six hours more usage than the iPhone 11 and an impressive 12-hour improvement over previous iPhone SE models.
Well, remains to be seen!
Design-wise, the iPhone 16e aligns more closely with Apple's latest models rather than the budget-friendly SE series. The home button is now a thing of the past, making way for Face ID, thanks to the inclusion of the notch.
