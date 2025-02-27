GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhone 16e has a surprisingly big battery

By
Apple iPhone
iPhone 16e has a surprisingly big battery
The new iPhone 16e might not be the cheap iPhone SE successor that many hoped for, but it comes with one big and very pleasant surprise.

Apple officially crowned it as having the longest battery life of any iPhone its size with an estimated 26 hours of offline video playback. This number is so good that it beats the much more expensive iPhone 16 by four hours.

But since Apple never reveals the actual size of iPhone batteries, we did not really know if that improvement is thanks to a bigger battery or other factors.

Well, now we have the answer: it's the battery, and it's indeed massive for an iPhone this size.

YouTuber Dave2D got a glimpse of a torn down iPhone 16e and the battery size is... 3,961 mAh.

That is nearly twice the size of the battery used in the last iPhone SE!

iPhone modelBattery size
iPhone 16e3,961 mAh
iPhone SE 3 (2022)2,018 mAh
iPhone 163,561 mAh
iPhone 16 Pro3,582 mAh
iPhone 16 Pro Max4,685 mAh
  
In fact, the iPhone 16e has a nearly 10% bigger battery than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

And it's not that far off from the battery size in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro Max model has an 18% bigger battery, so that gap is not that huge.

We will soon be publishing our in-depth battery testing of the iPhone 16e and we are just as curious as you are to find out what real-world battery life looks like. Stay tuned for our full review coming this weekend.

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

