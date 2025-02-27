iPhone 16e has a surprisingly big battery





Apple officially crowned it as having the longest battery life of any iPhone its size with an estimated 26 hours of offline video playback. This number is so good that it beats the much more expensive iPhone 16 by four hours.





But since Apple never reveals the actual size of iPhone batteries, we did not really know if that improvement is thanks to a bigger battery or other factors.





Well, now we have the answer: it's the battery, and it's indeed massive for an iPhone this size.





YouTuber Dave2D got a glimpse of a torn down iPhone 16e and the battery size is... 3,961 mAh.





That is nearly twice the size of the battery used in the last iPhone SE !





iPhone 16e has a nearly 10% bigger battery than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

And it's not that far off from the battery size in the iPhone 16 Pro Max . The Pro Max model has an 18% bigger battery, so that gap is not that huge.

We will soon be publishing our in-depth battery testing of the iPhone 16e and we are just as curious as you are to find out what real-world battery life looks like. Stay tuned for our full review coming this weekend.



