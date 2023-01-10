iPhone 16 might ditch the Dynamic Island for under-panel camera and Face ID





Still, a new report from South Korea's The Elec claims that the Dynamic Island might not last too long past the iPhone 15 series this year, as 2024's iPhone 16 family will likely get an under-panel Face ID and cameras, which will be only visible when the display is off. When the user turns the display on, the panel on top of those could function just like a regular OLED panel, essentially hiding the hardware sensors and cameras beneath.





While a under-panel camera and Face ID sensor array isn't totally an outlandish concept and sound just like a rather big highlight of the iPhone 16 series, we shouldn't expect the switch to affect the whole iPhone 16 lineup.





As usual with such major design changes and hardware revamps, expect the most premium iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Ultra to score the new feature first, whereas the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as well as the next generations could very well retain the Dynamic Island for a while.





Some of Apple's biggest competitors, like Samsung , already have devices with under-panel cameras on the market. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are such devices, though it should be noted that the display area immediately above the camera employs a lower resolution, which can easily be spotted with the naked eye. Probably this issue would have been solved by 2024, when the iPhone 16 should break cover, but until then, Samsung will have a couple more chances to come up with the perfect under-display camera.





Of course, all of these conjectures are based on rumors and early reports, which should ideally taken with a bucket of salt, given that we're still in the early days of 2023 and the iPhone 16 isn't expected until September 2024. Lots of things might change until then, but we'll surely take heed of the murmurs discussed above.