iPhone 16 Pro Max could push the 7-inch display boundary, iPhone 17 to get ProMotion
We're in "rumor land" once again, folks! The iPhone 15 is still months away, but we have a brand new rumor about the iPhone 16 series! According to industry insider Ross Young (who has a decent track record), Apple will bump up the screen size of its iPhone Pro models next year.
Ross posted a detailed display roadmap (reposted by 9to5Mac), showing that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will push the 7-inch display boundary with a 6.86-inch screen (probably marketed as a 6.9-incher). The iPhone 16 Pro model, on the other hand, is also expected to receive a display enlargement, landing at 6.27 inches. According to the report, there will be no ProMotion on the lower models, they'll still be only 60Hz (this feature will come to all models with the iPhone 17 series, presumably).
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus display specs:
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max display specs:
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus display specs:
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max:
As credible as Ross Young might be, it's important to take the above information with a healthy grain of salt. There's a good chance the aforementioned iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models are still on the drawing board, and things could change very quickly, depending on numerous factors.
The iPhone 16 series is expected sometime in Autumn 2024, while the iPhone 17 will probably arrive around the same time in 2025.
The full report features the iPhone 17 models as well, which is a bit crazy, but we're sharing it anyway.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus display specs:
- Size: 6.12″/6.69″
- Aspect ratio: 19.5:9
- Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
- Backplane: LTPS
- Refresh rate: 60hz
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max display specs:
- Size: 6.27″/6.86″
- Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
- Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
- Backplane: LTPO
- Refresh rate: 120hz
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus display specs:
- Size: 6.27″/6.86″
- Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
- Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
- Backplane: LTPO
- Refresh rate: 120hz
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max:
- Size: 6.27″/6.86″
- Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
- Notch/hole: Hole punch + under-screen Face ID
- Backplane: LTPO
- Refresh rate: 120hz
