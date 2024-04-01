iPhone 16 will look radically different, a new leak confirms

Up Next:
During the past couple of weeks, we have enjoyed numerous iPhone 16 leaks, and some of them pointed toward a change in design. A couple of days ago, leaker Majin Bu posted alleged dummies of the iPhone 16 series, and around the same time, we got another leak detailing the expected iPhone 16 colors.
So, it seems that we're not only getting a vertically aligned main and ultrawide camera, but a different design for the camera bump altogether. This might be the biggest design change since the iPhone 12, as the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus may look radically different compared to their predecessors.
The new design of the camera bump looks very similar in shape to what we had on the iPhone X a couple of years ago. This time around, though, the circles housing the cameras are much bigger, and the pill-shaped camera bump is consequently much wider.
Back in January, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu shared his opinion that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will come with more RAM, as well as the unannounced A18 Bionic chipset. And according to a rumor from February, the iPhone 16 lineup will feature a dedicated physical camera shutter button similar to what we have on Sony Xperia models.
The iPhone 16 shapes up to be a very exciting series! What do you think about it? Do you like all the rumored changes? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will ditch their predecessor's diagonally-aligned camera array
The aforementioned iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus dummies featured vertically positioned cameras placed in an oval-shaped bump. This design was also seen in a leaked CAD render of the low-tier models of the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. Finally, there was a leaked mold (again by Majin Bu) showing the same design for the iPhone 16's camera bump.
Leaked iPhone 16 CAD image highlights the rumored design changes
And now we have another leak that sort of confirms that design change, and this time from a different source. Our good friends at 9to5Mac picked up a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Sonny Dickson, showing alleged clear cases for the iPhone 16. The shape of the cutout for the camera bump perfectly matches what we saw in the CAD render and the dummies from the previous leaks.
iPhone 16 taking cues from the iPhone X?
Latest leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 is equipped with rear camera design similar to iPhone X
We're also going to get a more clear design separation between the regular and the Pro models this year, of course, if all these leaks turn out to be true. You can check out our dedicated iPhone 16 hub for all the information about the big upcoming Apple release, but to spice up your interest, here are a few interesting leaks.
