iPhone 16 will look radically different, a new leak confirms

By
Apple
During the past couple of weeks, we have enjoyed numerous iPhone 16 leaks, and some of them pointed toward a change in design. A couple of days ago, leaker Majin Bu posted alleged dummies of the iPhone 16 series, and around the same time, we got another leak detailing the expected iPhone 16 colors.



The aforementioned iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus dummies featured vertically positioned cameras placed in an oval-shaped bump. This design was also seen in a leaked CAD render of the low-tier models of the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. Finally, there was a leaked mold (again by Majin Bu) showing the same design for the iPhone 16's camera bump.



And now we have another leak that sort of confirms that design change, and this time from a different source. Our good friends at 9to5Mac picked up a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Sonny Dickson, showing alleged clear cases for the iPhone 16. The shape of the cutout for the camera bump perfectly matches what we saw in the CAD render and the dummies from the previous leaks.

So, it seems that we're not only getting a vertically aligned main and ultrawide camera, but a different design for the camera bump altogether. This might be the biggest design change since the iPhone 12, as the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus may look radically different compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 16 taking cues from the iPhone X?


The new design of the camera bump looks very similar in shape to what we had on the iPhone X a couple of years ago. This time around, though, the circles housing the cameras are much bigger, and the pill-shaped camera bump is consequently much wider.



We're also going to get a more clear design separation between the regular and the Pro models this year, of course, if all these leaks turn out to be true. You can check out our dedicated iPhone 16 hub for all the information about the big upcoming Apple release, but to spice up your interest, here are a few interesting leaks.

Back in January, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu shared his opinion that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will come with more RAM, as well as the unannounced A18 Bionic chipset. And according to a rumor from February, the iPhone 16 lineup will feature a dedicated physical camera shutter button similar to what we have on Sony Xperia models.

The iPhone 16 shapes up to be a very exciting series! What do you think about it? Do you like all the rumored changes? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

