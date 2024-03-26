Few iPhone 16 surprises left as images of dummy units, case, and new color variants leaked

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
With six months left to go until the rumored iPhone 16 launch, Apple has probably finalized the design of its new phones. Case makers have seemingly started making accessories for the phones and the dummy units used for testing them have leaked online.

Images posted by leaker Majin Bu show us the differences in the designs of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15.


In the first two pictures, an iPhone 16 Pro dummy is seen alongside the iPhone 15 Pro. They seem to confirm the rumors that the said the upcoming Pro models would be larger than their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a 6.3-inch display, which would make it maker bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro which has a 6.1-inch display. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will grow in size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

The pictures also seem to confirm that the new phones will have a bigger Action Button compared to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro.


Earlier rumors also say that the phone will be a smidge wider, slimmer, and taller than the current generation and might also be a little heavier

The next two images show how the iPhone 16 stacks up against the iPhone 15. As expected, the cameras have been realigned for a vertical orientation. This will help Apple bring spatial video shooting capabilities to the base models.


The rumored photography-focused Capture button can be seen below the power button. It appears to blend seamlessly into the sides, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a capacitive button. 


The Capture button will reportedly also be present on the Pro models. An alleged iPhone 16 Pro case shared by tipster Sonny Dickson also shows a cutout for the button.


The iPhone 16 Pro will be available in the colors Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose, according to OvO baby sauce OvO (via AppleInsider)


Renders made by X account Apple Hub based on the new leak visualize the phones in the new hues.


The iPhone 16 lineup is also expected to have slimmer bezels but since the dummy models don't have a screen, we will have to wait for future leaks to see how they look.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

