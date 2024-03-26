Few iPhone 16 surprises left as images of dummy units, case, and new color variants leaked

With six months left to go until the rumored iPhone 16 launch, Apple has probably finalized the design of its new phones. Case makers have seemingly started making accessories for the phones and the dummy units used for testing them have leaked online.





iPhone 16 and Images posted by leaker Majin Bu show us the differences in the designs of theand iPhone 15













The pictures also seem to confirm that the new phones will have a bigger Action Button compared to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro .









Earlier rumors also say that the phone will be a smidge wider, slimmer, and taller than the current generation and might also be a little heavier





iPhone 16 stacks up against the iPhone 15 . The next two images show how thestacks up against the As expected , the cameras have been realigned for a vertical orientation. This will help Apple bring spatial video shooting capabilities to the base models.









The rumored photography-focused Capture button can be seen below the power button. It appears to blend seamlessly into the sides, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a capacitive button.









The Capture button will reportedly also be present on the Pro models. An alleged iPhone 16 Pro case shared by tipster Sonny Dickson also shows a cutout for the button.









iPhone 16 Pro will be available in the colors Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose, according to AppleInsider) ThePro will be available in the colors Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose, according to OvO baby sauce OvO (via









Renders made by X account Apple Hub based on the new leak visualize the phones in the new hues.







