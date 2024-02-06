Now that the Galaxy S24 is out, the next high-profile candybar smartphone launch to look forward to is the iPhone 16 . One of the main changes expected this year is a new Capture Button for taking photos and videos and per a new leak, it may bring digital camera-like features to Apple's 2024 lineup.





MacRumors iPhone 16 's Capture Button will be able to detect different levels of pressure, similar to how two-stage shutter buttons on digital cameras work. According to a rumor from Weibo user Instant Digital spotted by, the's Capture Button will be able to detect different levels of pressure, similar to how two-stage shutter buttons on digital cameras work.





Apparently, a halfway press will allow the iPhone 16 to achieve the desired focus and a full press will take a photo. The idea is to give the camera ample time for adjustments so that the image doesn't come out too blurry. Apparently, a halfway press will allow theto achieve the desired focus and a full press will take a photo. The idea is to give the camera ample time for adjustments so that the image doesn't come out too blurry.





This is a feature that many DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have and the iPhone 16 would not be the first phone to offer the functionality. Some Xperia phones also have two-stage shutter buttons and some Lumia and HTC handsets also had dual shutter cameras. On most current smartphones, you can press your finger on the display to lock focus and exposure settings.





So why is Apple adding a button-based two-step shutter system when you can achieve the same by tapping on the display? Probably for the same reason it's equipping the iPhone 16 with a Capture Button.





A dedicated Capture Button will let you take pictures quickly . Although the iPhone 15 Pro 's Action Button can be programmed to launch the camera, its location means you might end up covering one of the lenses with your thumb when you are using the phone horizontally.





While a casual photographer may not think much of the new button, it could make a world of difference for serious photographers.





iPhone 16 's emphasis on photography. Though the iPhone 15 Pro is among the Instant Digital adds that the Capture Button will signify the's emphasis on photography. Though theis among the best camera phones of 2024, the competition is intensifying, and Apple probably wants to differentiate its offerings by showing it goes above and beyond other manufacturers.





iPhone 16 . There are mixed reports about whether it will be mechanical or capacitive. A recent report said that the button would also The Capture Button will reportedly be placed on the bottom right side of the. There are mixed reports about whether it will be mechanical or capacitive. A recent report said that the button would also let users zoom in and out by swiping left and right on it



