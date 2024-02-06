Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

iPhone 16 could copy a Sony Xperia camera feature that professionals will appreciate

Apple Camera
iPhone 16 could copy a Sony Xperia camera feature that professionals will appreciate
Now that the Galaxy S24 is out, the next high-profile candybar smartphone launch to look forward to is the iPhone 16. One of the main changes expected this year is a new Capture Button for taking photos and videos and per a new leak, it may bring digital camera-like features to Apple's 2024 lineup.

According to a rumor from Weibo user Instant Digital spotted by MacRumors, the iPhone 16's Capture Button will be able to detect different levels of pressure, similar to how two-stage shutter buttons on digital cameras work. 

Apparently, a halfway press will allow the iPhone 16 to achieve the desired focus and a full press will take a photo. The idea is to give the camera ample time for adjustments so that the image doesn't come out too blurry.

This is a feature that many DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have and the iPhone 16 would not be the first phone to offer the functionality. Some Xperia phones also have two-stage shutter buttons and some Lumia and HTC handsets also had dual shutter cameras. On most current smartphones, you can press your finger on the display to lock focus and exposure settings.

So why is Apple adding a button-based two-step shutter system when you can achieve the same by tapping on the display? Probably for the same reason it's equipping the iPhone 16 with a Capture Button.

A dedicated Capture Button will let you take pictures quickly. Although the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button can be programmed to launch the camera, its location means you might end up covering one of the lenses with your thumb when you are using the phone horizontally.

While a casual photographer may not think much of the new button, it could make a world of difference for serious photographers. 

Instant Digital adds that the Capture Button will signify the iPhone 16's emphasis on photography. Though the iPhone 15 Pro is among the best camera phones of 2024, the competition is intensifying, and Apple probably wants to differentiate its offerings by showing it goes above and beyond other manufacturers. 

The Capture Button will reportedly be placed on the bottom right side of the iPhone 16. There are mixed reports about whether it will be mechanical or capacitive. A recent report said that the button would also let users zoom in and out by swiping left and right on it.

The iPhone 16 is not expected to be a drastic upgrade over the iPhone 15 and the Capture Button and iOS 18 will be one of its main selling points.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless