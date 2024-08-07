iPhone 16: is this where it ends?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 16 dummies, credit – Sonny Dickson
With the iPhone 16 leaks giving us a pretty clear idea of what to expect from Apple in late 2024, it got me thinking whether I really should do what I had planned. My plan was to upgrade from my iPhone 15 Plus to the iPhone 16 Pro Max when it comes out.
The thing is, I'm not one of those people who just buys the latest phone every year, not that there's anything wrong with that – you do you. But me personally, I really want buying a new phone to feel like a big, meaningful upgrade, not like simply adding an extra number at the end of its name.
And while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will definitely feature some great internal upgrades, and is technically a good leap ahead of my non-Pro model from a year ago, it doesn't seem to me that Apple is trying much to attract my kind of user.
You know – the one who seeks innovation and significant, visible upgrades.
But another company does, and it's been messing with my head, in a good way (I think).
Apple is just going through the motions, while Samsung is forced to innovate
