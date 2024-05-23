iPhone 16 Pro's two new cameras are coming to prove that cutting-edge hardware is useless
As the iPhone 16 line gets nigh and nigh (yeah, it's not "around the corner", but time flies and September will be here sooner than you can imagine), the rumors are pouring in.
I'll leave aside everything else to focus on a favorite topic of mine: phone cameras.
It's been rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro will get the best of both worlds, and then some: it's going to get two new cameras. In other words, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to inherit the iPhone 15 Pro Max 5x telephoto camera, while also getting an updated ultra-wide camera by utilizing the Sony IMX903.
That being said, I don't think Apple will catch up with Android phones in terms of photography capabilities.
Why? Read on.
A bit of clarification
Okay, if you're wondering who inherits what (and why is that important), let's check out the last two Pro's (the standard sized, non-Max variants), and throw the upcoming "number 16" in the mix as well:
|Camera
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro (expected)
|Main
|48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
|48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
|48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
|Telephoto
|3x, 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
|3x,12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
|5x (tetraprism), 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
|Ultra-wide
|12 MP
|12 MP
|48 MP
As you can see, the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro is not a titanic one. The iPhone 16, however, is distinctly different.
What's the deal with the new sensor?
Photo credit - PhoneArena
Enter the Sony IMX903. In fact, this sensor was rumored to be part of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in its main camera, but that didn't happen, obviously.
Now, the Sony IMX903 could be part of the iPhone 16 Pro (and the 16 Pro Max, I bet) for the ultra-wide camera. An update that is long overdue, because 12MP (what the ultra-wide on the iPhone 15 line produces) is not nearly enough in these current days of ours.
In terms of specs, the Sony IMX903 hasn't been used in a phone camera yet, but here are some (alleged) specs:
- Size: 1/1.14-inch sensor
- Resolution: 48MP
- Pixel size: 1.4µm pixels*
- Dual pixel autofocus (this will enable the camera to quickly acquire and track focus on moving objects).
*The size of pixels in a camera sensor plays a significant role in determining the image quality, especially in terms of light sensitivity and noise performance. 1.4µm pixels are smaller than 1.6µm pixels. Smaller pixels can be noisier because they have less surface area to gather light. But smaller pixels can contribute to a higher resolution (more pixels will fit on the sensor). In contrast, larger pixels collect more light, improving low-light performance and dynamic range. Larger pixels usually translate to a possible lower resolution.
Also, it's rumored that the Sony IMX903 sensor will bring more goodies like Dolby's Wide Dynamic Range, 4K video at high frame rates, and a Cinematic Mode support.
The other "new" camera isn't new at all
That's the tetraprism camera design that's found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It will arrive on the regular-sized iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro will get the 5x telephoto camera that debuted on the 15 Pro Max.
This zoom lens has a tetraprism design, which allows for the 5x optical zoom – quite the upgrade over the previous year's 3x. When you punch in the digital zoom, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can go up to 25x, which is up from the previous model's 15x.
What could really make a difference
Notice anything below the camera ring? Yeah, that's the soft light ring on Vivo's upcoming S19 phone
We're living in interesting times, as the ancient Chinese curse reads, and AI is surely a big part of the "interesting". We're speeding towards the moment when "pure" photos will be extremely rare – almost everything on phones, I think, will be AI-perfected in some way.
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro – with or without new cameras – will utilize software and AI to the maximum. This isn't a secret.
However, there is something that Apple (and other brands) could boost to make mobile photography great again: adequate flashlights.
I won't get into it too much, but you can check out what Vivo's upcoming handset brings to the table – a "soft light ring".
The "soft light ring" in the camera module is designed to evenly fill light on the subject and reduce excessive shadows. When using the main camera, it spreads light over a wide area, and when using the telephoto lens, it narrows the beam to illuminate distant objects. This technology aims to provide ideal light distribution, texture, and color temperature for various scenes.
Better, softer light will result in better portraits, for sure.
But in the end it doesn't even matter
Apple doesn't even have to try to outdo the competition in terms of specs. In the end, it doesn't even matter.
As I said in the beginning, I don't think the iPhone 16 Pro's two new cameras (if they materialize) will make such a difference that the Pro is regarded as a technical miracle.
The good news (for Apple) is that they don't need to make a difference.
That's because the iPhone takes great photos – and even greater selfies. See, Apple users want Apple and the vast majority of people couldn't care less whether the sensor is 1/1.2.8-inch one, or a 1-inch one. Somehow, I get the impression that quarrelling over cutting-edge specs is a favorite pastime reserved for the Android fan base.
Apple users just want that Instagram-worthy photo goodness: bold colors, strong contrast, smooth skin.
And, boy, does Apple deliver!
