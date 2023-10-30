Panel shipment data shows Apple is building a larger majority of iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max models
According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shipments of panels for the new iPhone 15 series have been 24% higher than shipments for the iPhone 14 line and 27% higher than panel shipments for the iPhone 13 models during the same period that runs through September. From that data, we can glean that Apple is producing more iPhone 15 series handsets this year compared to the number of iPhone 14 series phones it made last year, and iPhone 13 series handsets it made the year before.
Even though Apple improved the non-Pro iPhone 15 models by adding the Dynamic Island, upgrading the primary camera to 48MP, and replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Pro variants are dominating the non-Pro models when it comes to panel shipments. DSCC's report indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max accounted for 61% of all iPhone 15 panel shipments over the June-September period. That compares to the 51% share of panels that the iPhone 14 Pro series had last year, and the 53% share owned by the iPhone 13 Pro series during the same months in 2021.
Panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series are up 24% compared to the iPhone 14 series over the same time period
Samsung Display supplied Apple with 83% of the iPhone 15 panels received from June to September. That was the same share that Samsung Display had during the same time period in 2021 for the iPhone 13 line but was slightly less than the 85% share that the company owned during the same time period last year. DSCC attributes Samsung's commanding share to the fact that it is the only supplier shipping panels for all four iPhone 15 models, iPhone 14 models, and iPhone 13 models.
Panel shipments for the iPhone 15 Pro models make up 61% of overall panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series
In September, Samsung Display was responsible for 74% of iPhone 15 series displays while LG Display had the remaining 26% share. LG produces displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (it also delivers panels for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max). China's BOE will start shipping panels this month for the iPhone 15 model. BOE supplies Apple with panels for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models.
