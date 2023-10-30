Panel shipment data shows Apple is building a larger majority of iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max models

iPhone 15 series handsets this year compared to the number of iPhone 14 series phones it made last year, and iPhone 13 series handsets it made the year before.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) , shipments of panels for the new iPhone 15 series have been 24% higher than shipments for the iPhone 14 line and 27% higher than panel shipments for the iPhone 13 models during the same period that runs through September. From that data, we can glean that Apple is producing moreseries handsets this year compared to the number ofseries phones it made last year, andseries handsets it made the year before.













Samsung Display supplied Apple with 83% of the iPhone 15 panels received from June to September. That was the same share that Samsung Display had during the same time period in 2021 for the iPhone 13 line but was slightly less than the 85% share that the company owned during the same time period last year. DSCC attributes Samsung's commanding share to the fact that it is the only supplier shipping panels for all four iPhone 15 models, iPhone 14 models, and iPhone 13 models.







