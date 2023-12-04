Get an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus for less this holiday season through Apple's generous trade-in deal
Feeling the Christmas spirit already? If not (and you’re an Apple fan), you’ve come to the perfect place! We found a couple of exciting proposals from Apple that might help you get into the Christmas mood. If you have an eligible old phone ready, you can trade it in at the official Apple store to receive up to $650 off the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus as a trade-in credit. Sounds pretty awesome, doesn’t it?
The battery life of the iPhone 15, albeit nothing way too impressive, is not a disappointment, either. Generally, you can expect the 3,349mAh battery to last you a tad under eight hours of video streaming.
In case you’d like a bigger screen and a slightly better battery life, you might opt for the iPhone 15 Plus. As its name suggests, this handset comes with a larger screen (and, thus, a bigger battery.) So, this device comes with a 6.7-inch screen and a 4,383mAh battery that’ll keep the lights on for over 11 hours of video streaming.
The camera system is (naturally) exceptional. Both models feature an identical 48MP camera system. Needless to say, both smartphones are capable of capturing stunning images. Additionally, both smartphones feature the A16 Bionic chipset, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year.
With such a generous offer, Apple is indeed making us feel the festivity of the upcoming holiday! Given the enormous value both of these smartphones provide, the trade-in credit discount seems more than adequate. If you agree, go ahead and treat yourself while you can.
The entire iPhone 15 lineup came out just a few months ago, so both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with some of the finest technological innovations by Apple. You get the beloved Dynamic Island here, plus a new connectivity-related feature called Roadside Assistance via satellite.
With its 6.1-inch OLED display, the iPhone 15 is the smallest model from the iPhone 15 family. While some might find the smaller screen more uncomfortable, people with smaller hands should find using this smartphone incredibly enjoyable. For one thing, you can rest assured holding it for prolonged periods shouldn’t cause any strains on your wrists or fingers.
