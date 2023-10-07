iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 Pro: Shocking but true - going "Pro" is the biggest mistake you can make

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 takes noticeably better photos than iPhone 14 Pro almost all the time thanks to Apple’s biggest camera upgrade in years





iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 15

iPhone 14

USB-C already makes iPhone 15 better than iPhone 14 Pro , but also - more future-proof

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

Is Apple’s negligent treatment of the iPhone 14 Pro fair? Should Apple do more to make its older flagship phones better via software upgrades?





iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15

Apple makes it very tempting, but you shouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone 15 if you already have an iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15

I’ve discussed the new camera onin great lengths in several stories now, so I’ll keep it short.In a nutshell,simply takes better photos than theunder virtually all conditions. Apple’s upgraded image processing, including HDR 5, next-gen Portrait mode, upgraded Night mode, and Photonic engine help even the most affordable new iPhones take noticeably better, more balanced photos than any of last year’smodels.The star of the show is the new 48MP shooter in, which takes 24MP photos by default, and those aren’t simply much more detailed than the 12MP stamps of thebut the most detailed pictures you’ll get from any phone, in any price category today.Again, I’ve covered the bigupgrades related to USB-C in a different story, but to reiterate - the new port won’t simply make it more convenient to carry and charge your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, etc. You can now use the USB-C port to charge your AirPods and Apple Watch directly from your iPhone, or even connect an external SSD/ memory cardThat aside, Apple is clearly moving towards a future without the Lightning port, which makes theseem a tad obsolete now, meaningis the more future-proof device you can get.If you lose/misplace your phone,should be easier to find thanthanks to the new UWB 2 chip in the newer model, which allows you to use precision finding to locate your phone from farther awayIn case it wasn’t clear, in my book, theis clearly the better phone to get compared to the- especially considering you can get a brand newfor as much/less than the(which Apple doesn’t even sell any longer).Of course, the value proposition changes if you find a wonderful deal on the- like a $600 refurbished unit on eBay/Swappa. But at the same price point? I’d pick theany day, any time of the week.All that being said, if you already have an, upgrading to the vanillamight not be the wisest decision. Even if this move seems somewhat tempting this year, I’d certainly hold off for next year’s iPhone 16 series for even bigger upgrades.