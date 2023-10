iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 Pro: Shocking but true - going "Pro" is the biggest mistake you can make

It’s been a relatively unusual year for Apple.

Here’s why I’d choose iPhone 15 over the iPhone 14 Pro , and why you should too.

iPhone 15 takes noticeably better photos than iPhone 14 Pro almost all the time thanks to Apple’s biggest camera upgrade in years





I’ve discussed the new camera on iPhone 15 in great lengths in several stories now, so I’ll keep it short.



In a nutshell, iPhone 15 simply takes better photos than the iPhone 14 Pro under virtually all conditions. Apple’s upgraded image processing, including HDR 5, next-gen Portrait mode, upgraded Night mode, and Photonic engine help even the most affordable new iPhones take noticeably better, more balanced photos than any of last year’s iPhone 14 models.



The star of the show is the new 48MP shooter in iPhone 15 , which takes 24MP photos by default, and those aren’t simply much more detailed than the 12MP stamps of the iPhone 14 but the most detailed pictures you’ll get from any phone, in any price category today.







USB-C already makes iPhone 15 better than iPhone 14 Pro , but also - more future-proof





Again, I’ve covered the big iPhone 15 upgrades related to USB-C in a different story, but to reiterate - the new port won’t simply make it more convenient to carry and charge your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, etc. You can now use the USB-C port to charge your AirPods and Apple Watch directly from your iPhone, or even connect an external SSD/ memory card



That aside, Apple is clearly moving towards a future without the Lightning port, which makes the iPhone 14 Pro seem a tad obsolete now, meaning iPhone 15 is the more future-proof device you can get.



If you lose/misplace your phone, iPhone 15 should be easier to find than iPhone 14 Pro thanks to the new UWB 2 chip in the newer model, which allows you to use precision finding to locate your phone from farther away



Is Apple’s negligent treatment of the iPhone 14 Pro fair? Should Apple do more to make its older flagship phones better via software upgrades?





In case it wasn’t clear, in my book, the iPhone 15 is clearly the better phone to get compared to the iPhone 14 Pro - especially considering you can get a brand new iPhone 15 for as much/less than the iPhone 14 Pro (which Apple doesn’t even sell any longer).



Of course, the value proposition changes if you find a wonderful deal on the iPhone 14 Pro - like a $600 refurbished unit on eBay/Swappa. But at the same price point? I’d pick the iPhone 15 any day, any time of the week.







Apple makes it very tempting, but you shouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone 15 if you already have an iPhone 14 Pro

All that being said, if you already have an iPhone 14 Pro , upgrading to the vanilla iPhone 15 might not be the wisest decision. Even if this move seems somewhat tempting this year, I’d certainly hold off for next year’s iPhone 16 series for even bigger upgrades.



Of course, Apple can’t give the iPhone 14 Pro a USB-C port, a new design, or reduce its weight, but one upgrade that seems pretty realistic is this to the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro , which has superior camera hardware to that of the iPhone 15 . The two are powered by the same A16 Bionic SoC, so I don’t see a technical reason Apple wouldn’t be capable of making the upgrade happen.



Right now, it doesn’t look like Cupertino is interested in bringing this important upgrade to the 14 Pro. Instead, we’re in this bizarre situation where iPhone 14 Pro has superior camera hardware to the iPhone 15 but takes noticeably weaker photos.



Unfortunately, unlike Android phone-makers who often make their phones better via software upgrades shortly after launch, or even years later, Apple doesn’t play the same games.



I’d like to start with a difference that’s very important to me, and that’s the weight disparity between the(171g) and(206g), because although 35g might not seem like a lot, in the context of smartphone weight, they are.For example, my full-time phone is the iPhone 13 mini , which weighs 175g with a case on, which makes the 240g of the(in a case) a bit too much for me. This wouldn’t be the case with the vanilla, which uses an aluminium frame instead of stainless steel.Adding to the much better in-hand feel, theis now gently curved on all sides, front and back. Again, this is a tiny detail, which goes a long, long way in making the phone feel better (unless you put a case on it, in which case it doesn’t matter).