Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy









The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus look like reheated versions of the iPhone 13 . They have the same A15 Bionic chip under the hood instead of the faster A16 that's based on a newer manufacturing process. They also didn't get the Dynamic Island cutout for the Face ID tech and front camera and the new 48MP shooter.





That's not to say that there is nothing new at all. The phones get a new main camera sensor and autofocus on the front camera. They also get features such as car crash detection and satellite connectivity and also have more RAM than their predecessors, but that's about it.





Apparently, though Apple has stamped the 'iPhone 14' and 'iPhone 14 Plus' names on the new standard phones, it's very well aware that these are in fact spruced-up versions of the iPhone 13.





Chinese site MyDrivers reports that the latest beta version of Xcode has revealed that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus bear similar machine ids to the iPhone 13, iPhone14,7 and iPhone14,8, respectively, to be specific.





The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have been assigned new device codes - iPhone15,2 and iPhone15,3.









Given that the iPhone 14 costs $799 and the Plus starts at $899, it might be a better idea to go for the discounted $599 13 mini or $699 iPhone 13 instead.





Regardless, those who had budgeted for the iPhone 14 might be feeling disappointed that the iPhone 14 is more of an iPhone 13S. iPhone 13 owners, on the other hand, have something to be happy about.





Part of the reason why Apple's smartphones are considered one of the best ones around is that they get the longest support of any phone, with some being supported for as long as 7 years.





Now that the iPhone 13 family and non-Pro iPhone 14 models share the same chip, Apple will have to support the 2021 phones and even the iPhone SE 3 for the same duration of time, which makes them great buys.