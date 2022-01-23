iPhone 14 Pro weird notch replacement to teach Android an Apple lesson on design





Apple’s decision to make the iPhone 14 Pro different

First of all, we shouldn’t forget that there’s a reason why Apple’s cutout will take up as much screen space as it will. The iPhone’s notch used to be made up of eight different components:



Infrared camera

Flood illuminator

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Speaker

Microphone

Front camera

Dot Projector

It’s now expected that only three sensors will remain exposed and housed in the new dual cutout:

The front-facing camera

The infrared camera

The dot projector

It's believed that the above-mentioned sensors can't be tucked underneath the display just yet. Apple will be looking to make this possible in the future. The remaining components will either move to the upper edge of the iPhone 14 Pro, where the speaker on the iPhone 13 already lives, or under the display.

Apple doesn’t want the iPhone 14 to look like a Galaxy: Marketable design







Still, let's not forget that while Face ID is a very convenient excuse for Apple to go with this design, it’s not like Tim Cook and company are entirely out of options. First of all, Apple could’ve gone with a simple elongated cutout.



Also, if the only goal was to give the iPhone 14 Pro as much screen real estate as possible, Apple would’ve brought back Touch ID and stuck with a minimal single-punch hole design. But not! And that's for a reason.



While I often encourage readers to look at design from two perspectives - aesthetic and functional - things can go beyond that with companies like Apple. Designing with magnetism in mind is what I call marketable design . The iPhone 14 Pro’s unique dual cutout will make it more recognizable than any other “generic-looking” Android phone out there, and Apple knows and wants this.



Apple’s marketable design choices through the years



This approach to design is far from something new to Apple’s universe. If you look at the original iPhone and the



In 2017 Apple had to figure out how to move with the times while still making the iPhone recognizable on the street, on websites, billboards, and TV commercials. At the time, virtually all Android smartphones that went “all-screen” opted for fingerprint sensors on the side or rear; later under the display. But not Apple. The result was Face ID, and the byproduct of that was the rather unique-looking notch.



Last but not least, the iPhone isn't even the only Apple product that falls a "victim" of marketable design. The latest MacBook Pro laptops have a notch just for the sake of having a one. There isn't a fancy Face ID system there. Apple just wants the laptops to be easily recognizable. Do I think this makes them look less appealing? Yes. Do the people who flock to buy them care? Not really.





iPhone 14 Pro: Less is more?



While the new iPhone 14 Pro design isn’t confirmed, we can confidently say it’s now backed by a number of rather reliable figures like Jon Prosser, Ming-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman, and Ross Young. As Young pointed out, “the two-hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch.”



We still don’t know if iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go full “iPhone 4” when it comes to the rest of the design. But if Jon Prosser’s renders are accurate, we should see a new titanium frame sandwiched between two flat glass sheets; circular volume buttons, two elongated speaker units on the button; and virtually no camera bump.



All of this would make the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max very recognizable, and I believe the Pro models will almost be able to market themselves. You’ll always know an iPhone 14 Pro is an iPhone 14 Pro when you spot it in the real world or even when you see its silhouette on Apple.com.



