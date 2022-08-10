Costlier iPhone 14 Pro models expected to push up average selling price by 15%





Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099. We have been hearing conflicting rumors about a price hike, with one saying prices could increase by $100 and another saying that prices will remain the same . The starting price will likely rise no matter what because the cheaper mini has apparently been retired and the entry-level model will now be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and an earlier report had set it would go for $799.





average selling price. Kuo notes that Hon Hai Precision Industry, which is known as Foxconn internationally and assembles iPhones for Apple, has raised its outlook and the analyst believes it's because the company will benefit from higher iPhone 14





(1/2)

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022







Kuo states that the iPhone 14 Pro models are going to be more expensive than their predecessors and he estimates that average iPhone 14 series selling price will rise by 15 percent to around $1,000- $1,050. The Pros are also expected to account for more sales, which is another reason why they may contribute to a higher ASP.





The base 5.4-inch iPhone 13 goes for $699. In its place, Apple is expected to introduce a standard 6.7-inch Max model. Thus, the 15 percent price increase cannot entirely be attributed to the Pro models, but what's likely is that they will be costlier than the 2022 models.









The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will likely carry over the design of their 2021 counterparts and will probably have the year-old A15 Bionic chip, which is faster than the premium chips that power the best Android phones of 2022





The regular variants may also offer more RAM, but a newer RAM tech will be exclusive to the Pros. All the models in the lineup could flaunt an improved front camera.





Apple will most likely reveal the iPhone 14 range in September . The phones will be accompanied by three new watch models