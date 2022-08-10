 Costlier iPhone 14 Pro models expected to push up average selling price by 15% - PhoneArena
Samsung today introduced new foldable phones that cost the same as their predecessors, despite rumors to the contrary. Apple, on the other hand, will raise the prices of the forthcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, per esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. 

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099. We have been hearing conflicting rumors about a price hike, with one saying prices could increase by $100 and another saying that prices will remain the same. The starting price will likely rise no matter what because the cheaper mini has apparently been retired and the entry-level model will now be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and an earlier report had set it would go for $799.

Kuo notes that Hon Hai Precision Industry, which is known as Foxconn internationally and assembles iPhones for Apple, has raised its outlook and the analyst believes it's because the company will benefit from higher iPhone 14  average selling price.



Kuo states that the iPhone 14 Pro models are going to be more expensive than their predecessors and he estimates that average iPhone 14 series selling price will rise by 15 percent to around $1,000- $1,050. The Pros are also expected to account for more sales, which is another reason why they may contribute to a higher ASP.

The base 5.4-inch iPhone 13 goes for $699. In its place, Apple is expected to introduce a standard 6.7-inch Max model. Thus, the 15 percent price increase cannot entirely be attributed to the Pro models, but what's likely is that they will be costlier than the 2022 models. 

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature a new front design with pill-shaped and hole cutouts, a higher resolution 48MP primary camera, and the new A16 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will likely carry over the design of their 2021 counterparts and will probably have the year-old A15 Bionic chip, which is faster than the premium chips that power the best Android phones of 2022

The regular variants may also offer more RAM, but a newer RAM tech will be exclusive to the Pros. All the models in the lineup could flaunt an improved front camera.

Apple will most likely reveal the iPhone 14 range in September. The phones will be accompanied by three new watch models.
