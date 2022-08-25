Video and images show off dark purple and blue iPhone 14 Pro Max and tweaked status bar

Update: A new video has been uploaded on A new video has been uploaded on Weibo which shows off a Purple iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy.





The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max are expected to retain the design of their 2021 counterparts. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, are highly likely to have pill-shaped and hole cutouts, somewhat thicker dimensions, and a bigger camera bump, so naturally, there is more curiosity about their design





Tipsters DuanRui and Yogesh Brar have posted some pictures of iPhone 14 Pro Max dummies, likely picked up from the Chinese social networking website Weibo, in all the expected colors (header image), including the new Purple colorway. It's much darker than iPhone 12's pastel purple and looks striking.





Also, contrary to what a rumor had said, it doesn't look like we will get a Green option and instead of Sierra Blue, we can expect a deeper blue shade. It's also possible that these dummies do not accurately represent the actual hues.





Since we have seen plenty of dummy units, as well as leaked schematics before, there is not a whole lot of surprise here, but there are still two things worth a look.





The first is the cutouts setup, because earlier dummy units were devoid of them, and there was actually only one dummy model that showed the notch replacement, and that too not clearly. A better look was offered by a screen protector.









The new images show the i-cutout up close and as earlier reports had indicated, it does occupy a lot of space, and in that regard, it's not a huge improvement over the notch, but ultimately it doesn't take up as much space as the notch, as the dead area has been removed, and this gives the screen a neater look.





Other than that, as earlier reports had said, the camera bump is now thicker, and the rumored new 48MP camera is apparently what necessitated this change. There were also some rumors that the phones have a taller aspect ratio to accommodate the design changes but that's hard to tell from these pictures.





Since the upper portion will be different and there will be more free space, it's reasonable to expect some changes in the status bar and insider ShrimpApplePro, who was the first to reveal that the notch was going away, has posted a screenshot taken presumably from a pre-release iPhone 14 Pro Max unit. When compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the status bar sits a little lower and more on the right, which is not a groundbreaking change but is nonetheless interesting to see.





Apple is expecting strong demand for the iPhone 14 series and it looks like the rumored price hike will not deter iPhone fans from getting their hands on the Pro devices and they will likely easily become the best phones of 2022