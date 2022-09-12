iPhone 14 Pro 48MP camera samples: Magical optical zoom to finally take on Galaxy S22 Ultra?

A brand new quad-pixel 48MP primary camera for enhanced detail, with “up to 4x the resolution for jaw-dropping cropping” (and I thought my rhymes were cheesy!)

Versatility - Apple’s adding a “2x optical-quality telephoto” to the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera array, which will work in both photo and video

“Much more detail in much less light” - Tim Cook & Co promise up to 3x better low-light photos on the new ultra-wide camera and up to 2x better low-light photos on the new primary camera and the old 3x telephoto camera

Cinematic Mode in 4K 24-30fps (versus 1080p 30fps on the iPhone 13)

Brand new Action Mode stabilization for shaky videos

A new TrueDepth selfie camera “in a class by itself” with autofocus and “up to 2x better low-light photos” or “up to 38% better light-gathering performance”

A new Adaptive True Tone flash that adjusts the pattern and intensity of new, nine LEDs depending on the focal length of your photos, so your subject always appears in the best light - - I call it "flash zoom"

iPhone 14 Pro 48MP camera samples: Does resolution matter? The answer to the million-dollar question is…





Enhances detail in photos taken in good lighting conditions - whether you shoot in the full 48MP mode or not

The ability to record high-res videos and crop into them without losing as much detail

The ability to gather more light for better low-light photos

iPhone 14 Pro new "2x optical telephoto" zoom samples: iPhone 14 Pro finally puts up a fight against the mighty Galaxy S22 Ultra (Samsung remains the king of zoom)







The iPhone 14 Pro series now has an additional 2x zoom toggle within your familiar camera viewfinder, reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series, which should technically make the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera more versatile than that of the iPhone 13 Pro.



However, as we established, the iPhone 14 Pro’s zoom camera is fixed at 3x zoom and this hasn’t changed. Moreover, the phone certainly doesn’t have a new, fourth camera…



So, then what is Apple talking about? Well, the magic word is… sensor-cropping.

Where you might be more familiar with this tech would be from Google’s “Super-Res zoom” on the Pixel 6 series, where the phones use the middle 12.5MP part of their 50MP primary camera sensors to get an optical crop of what you’re taking a photo of at 2x zoom (and more).



This isn’t the whole story, though, as Google also uses advanced processing algorithms to retain even more detail, which is exactly what helps the Pixel 6, which doesn’t have a zoom camera deliver much better 2-5x zoom photos than the iPhone 13 which… also doesn’t have a zoom lens. So, more or less the same “magical” zooming tech is now coming to iPhone 14 Pro.



Apple’s plan is to use this “optical telephoto zoom” to let you take Portrait Mode Photos at 2x zoom, which now goes back to that “perfect for portraits'' 48mm magnification, like on the good old iPhone 12 Pro (the 12 Pro Max had a 2.5x zoom camera). What remains to be seen is whether the 2x “optical telephoto” photos will indeed be of “optical quality” compared to the 3x dedicated zoom lens.



iPhone 14 Pro might take video zoom to a level no other phone’s ever achieved before





The other, much more impressive part of the zoom story on the iPhone 14 Pro is that Apple also promises “4K videos with no digital zoom”!



The company’s website doesn’t go into details, but I guess what they mean is that the 2x zoom in video will now be of optical quality thanks to the fact that Cupertino’s (probably) managed to implement the same sensor-cropping technique like in photos, to video. Hence, “4K videos with no digital zoom” at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x zoom. It’s possible that the 2-2.9x zoom will also make use of the new trick to deliver optical quality, but I’m speculating here. On the other hand, it’s very unlikely that zooming beyond 3x will also give you “optical quality. That’s because the 3x zoom camera still uses the old 12MP sensor.



Still, if Apple manages to give us virtually smooth, optical zoom quality between the ultra-wide-angle, main, 2x, and 3x zoom camera, this would be super impressive! It’s almost as if Cupertino is trying to stitch together a “variable zoom” camera system without using an actual variable camera (like Sony does), which could result in incredible video zoom on iPhone 14 Pro. At least up to 3x.



iPhone 14 Pro UWA camera and auto-focus selfie camera samples: Is Apple finally taking ultra-wide-angle and selfie cameras as seriously as Samsung?



The iPhone 14 Pro series also has new ultra-wide-angle and selfie cameras and that might be where we see some of the biggest gains in terms of photo quality.



The iPhone 13 series ultra-wide-angle cameras have been suffering from poor performance in low-light, and now Apple promises up to 2x better low-light photos. The same stays true for the now auto-focus-enabled selfie camera with a new f/1.9 aperture, which should always keep things in focus and illuminate them better.



All of that will make your ultra-wide, Macro Mode, and selfie photos and videos in all lighting conditions look better than before, but particularly those low-light shots where most help was needed.



Apple's iPhone 14 Pro camera samples are promising: The upgraded camera system looks powerful but not exactly intimidating

I remain cautiously optimistic about Apple’s new camera system, which technically doesn’t bring anything we haven’t seen before, particularly on Android flagships.



However, the iPhone 14 Pro brings plenty of new camera hardware and software tricks that users with older iPhones will probably appreciate a lot! Also, as we know, Apple almost always does things later but better, so Samsung and Google’s upcoming flagships might have a bit more to worry about this time!



All in all, would I pay $1,300 for the iPhone 14 Pro in Europe? I don’t think so and that’s because the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to finally get a new periscope zoom camera, possibly starting at 6x optical zoom!



For the record, I don’t personally believe the iPhone 15 Pro will get such a long-range zoom camera, but even a 4x periscope zoom lens would do the trick for me!



