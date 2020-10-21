At least one iPhone 13 feature is pretty much confirmed









Apple and Qualcomm ended a two-year-old fight over patent licensing in April 2019. The two giants also entered a six-year extendable licensing agreement and a multiyear chipset supply deal around the same time. Twitter user @dnywlsh has discovered Apple's roadmap for Snapdragon modems in future devices in a settlement filing.





We already knew this. Was confirmed by Apple/Qualcomm in their own lawsuit settlement. pic.twitter.com/XGJcCu5Ty7 — Danny (@dnywlsh) October 21, 2020





The document reveals that it was a part of Apple's plan to release products featuring the Snapdragon X55 modem between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.



Although the X60 modem was announced in February 2020, Qualcomm had said that phones featuring the chip would be launched in early 2021.



The modem is based on the 5nm process, which makes it smaller and more power-efficient than the 7nm-based X55. The modem can also connect to sub-6GHz and mmWave simultaneously for more reliable and faster speeds. It also features sub-6GHz carrier aggregation to boost speeds when the faster mmWave 5G network is not available.



The upcoming Snapdragon 875 mobile chipset will likely come embedded with the Snapdragon X60 5G modem and this will theoretically give forthcoming Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 an edge over the iPhone 12.



Doesn't look like Apple will meet its ambitious deadline of having a modem ready for commercial use by 2022



The document also reveals that Apple will use the unannounced Snapdragon X65 and X70 modems between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2024.