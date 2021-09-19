How Apple turned iPhone 13 into the M1 MacBook of smartphones

by far

I can keep going on and on… Most importantly, a smartphone fits in your palm and your pocket. You know what doesn't fit in your pocket? Apple's MacBook Pro with the M1 chip. But let's talk about it. If you aren't familiar, Apple took a massive gamble and a massive leap by transitioning its laptop lineup to feature ARM chips.Apple's M1 is the same kind of processor found in your iPhone - an SoC (system on a chip), which means all the necessary components like CPU, GPU, and sometimes specialized TPUs (similar to Google's Tensor), are all built on one chip. This means they are seamlessly integrated and communicate way more efficiently than legacy computers, which use separate components.In a nutshell, this worked some serious "magic" for Apple's Mac lineup in two significant areas of the user experience:

2. Amongst other things, this resulted in insane battery gains - from 10h of use in certain scenarios, with an Intel-based MacBook Pro, to 20h of use with an M1 Macbook Pro - this kind of a leap is monumental. You don't get this kind of gains... usually.





Of course, the iPhone 13 Pro does have a special display engine. This wasn't said on stage during Apple's California Streaming event, but it's clear that the new display engine is there for a reason, and this reason is to enable a fluid variable refresh rate, which dynamically switches between 10-120Hz, or as shown by Apple:

"10-11-12-13-14-15...-20-30-40-50-60-70-80-90-100-110-120Hz"





That's way more dynamic than other dynamic/adaptive refresh rate screens by other companies, which from our personal experience, often fail to deliver on the promise of smooth dynamic adjustment. The 120Hz ProMotion display and other optimizations are said to allow the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to reach remarkable battery gains in certain scenarios.





The ProMotion LCD displays on the iPad Pro are brilliant (I can say that from personal experience), but LCDs are prone to show some (if any) ghosting while scrolling. This was especially noticeable with iPads in the pre-120Hz era. However, with the iPhone 13's ProMotion OLED screen, all of these concerns should be gone for good.





iPhone 13 series vs iPhone 12 series: Apple promises unseen battery gains









iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro don't have the exact same processor: Not a problem







And, of course, the other reference to the M1 MacBooks comes from the fact that for the first time ever, Apple's decided to create two different versions of the iPhone's processor! That's right! Unlike previous iPhones, the iPhone 13 series uses a version of the A15 Bionic with 4 GPU cores, while the iPhone 13 Pro has one extra GPU core for a total of 5 GPU cores.



And, of course, the other reference to the M1 MacBooks comes from the fact that for the first time ever, Apple's decided to create two different versions of the iPhone's processor! That's right! Unlike previous iPhones, the iPhone 13 series uses a version of the A15 Bionic with 4 GPU cores, while the iPhone 13 Pro has one extra GPU core for a total of 5 GPU cores.

That's exactly how Apple separated the latest M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro - the first supports 7 GPU cores, while the latter comes with 8 GPU cores. This clearly indicates that Apple is finally ready to make the iPhone "Pro". Essentially, the iPhone 13 is now an "iPhone Air".





This year, iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz ProMotion display, faster graphics performance, as well as notably more powerful camera system will elevate the Pro iPhone to "Pro" heights. And we like that!



Now, before you cancel your iPhone 13 order, bear in mind that if the "MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro" case is anything to go by, the one GPU core on the iPhone 13 Pro will make little to no difference in real-world use, especially for day-to-day tasks.









Frankly, the power the iPhone 13 series has is already overkill for 90% of the people, so the "technically more powerful" iPhone 13 Pro is there… if you want it. But this should be the last thing that makes you go for the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 13.



If you'll get an iPhone 13 Pro, buy it for the 120Hz ProMotion screen, which will actually make a difference when it comes to smoothness or the more capable camera system.



Sill, early iPhone 13 Pro benchmarks seem to hint at a significant GPU advantage for the 13 Pro over the iPhone 13, but again - benchmarks are benchmarks (especially when it comes to iPhones).

Frankly, the power the iPhone 13 series has is already overkill for 90% of the people, so the "technically more powerful" iPhone 13 Pro is there… if you want it. But this should be the last thing that makes you go for the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 13.

If you'll get an iPhone 13 Pro, buy it for the 120Hz ProMotion screen, which will make a difference when it comes to smoothness or the more capable camera system.









As of now, we don't know a whole lot about how they make a difference, but clearly - Apple's new video engine, and video encoders/decoders are there for a reason, and this reason must be efficiency.





Still, we wouldn't recommend a phone based on manufacturer promises, and you shouldn't buy a phone based on promises either. We'll have to see it to believe it! So, please, wait for our upcoming review of all iPhone 13 models! If the battery claims translate into real use, iPhone 13 series might be an actual game-changer...



