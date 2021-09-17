Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Accessories Apple

The camera bump on the new iPhone 13 Pro is huge!

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
The camera bump on the new iPhone 13 Pro is huge!
We all wonder how the new iPhone 13 series compare to its predecessor, and yeah - there are side-by-side comparisons, and you can check out Apple’s own phone compare tool (as well as our detailed comparisons) but it’s a completely different thing to see the difference in the real world.

Read More: 

What Appleinsider has done is pure genius. The guys got their hands on a new Apple silicone case for the iPhone 13 Pro and put an iPhone 12 Pro inside. This simple exercise serves two purposes.

One, it illustrates the massive difference between the camera bump on the new iPhone 13 Pro device and its predecessor. And two, it shows that the new cases are not compatible with the old iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both feature an upgraded camera system, which as you can see, takes a lot of space. The main camera now packs a larger sensor with a 1.9µm pixel size, coupled with a much wider aperture - f/1.5. This combination promises exceptional low-light performance.

The ultra-wide camera has also been upgraded, Apple says that it captures 92% more light than the camera found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and this is partially thanks to the wider f/1.8 aperture again. Night mode is also present on the ultra-wide camera as well as on the telephoto lens.

There’s also a new Macro mode that allows the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to take shots from as close as 2cm. Check out our detailed iPhone 13 series camera guide for more information.

There are no visual demonstrations involving the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at the moment, but the camera bump on those models is expected to have grown as well, to accommodate the sensor-shift image stabilization.

The iPhone 13 series got officially announced on September 14 with iPhone 13 pre-orders going live later today.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
$100off $900 Special Walmart 10%off $900 Special BestBuy 67%off $499 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.3
$999 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Target $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

The best iPhone 13 deals: pre-orders at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best iPhone 13 deals: pre-orders at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
The iPad mini 6 has the iPhone 13’s chip, but there’s a catch
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
The iPad mini 6 has the iPhone 13’s chip, but there’s a catch
We test the world's fastest charging phone
by Daniel Petrov,  1
We test the world's fastest charging phone
Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 8
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Report: That flat Apple Watch Series 7 design might be next year's Series 8
New Galaxy M52 color render leaked
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
New Galaxy M52 color render leaked
Apple Watch SE now ships with the Watch 7 USB-C Magnetic charging cable
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Apple Watch SE now ships with the Watch 7 USB-C Magnetic charging cable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless