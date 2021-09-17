The camera bump on the new iPhone 13 Pro is huge!

We all wonder how the new iPhone 13
series compare to its predecessor, and yeah - there are side-by-side comparisons, and you can check out Apple’s own phone compare tool
(as well as our detailed comparisons) but it’s a completely different thing to see the difference in the real world.
What Appleinsider
has done is pure genius. The guys got their hands on a new Apple silicone case
for the iPhone 13 Pro and put an iPhone 12 Pro
inside. This simple exercise serves two purposes.
One, it illustrates the massive difference between the camera bump on the new iPhone 13 Pro device and its predecessor. And two, it shows that the new cases are not compatible with the old iPhone 12
series.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both feature an upgraded camera system, which as you can see, takes a lot of space. The main camera now packs a larger sensor with a 1.9µm pixel
size, coupled with a much wider aperture - f/1.5. This combination promises exceptional low-light performance.
The ultra-wide camera has also been upgraded, Apple says that it captures 92% more light than the camera found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max
, and this is partially thanks to the wider f/1.8 aperture again. Night mode is also present on the ultra-wide camera as well as on the telephoto lens.
There’s also a new Macro mode that allows the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to take shots from as close as 2cm. Check out our detailed iPhone 13 series camera guide
for more information.
There are no visual demonstrations involving the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at the moment, but the camera bump on those models is expected to have grown as well, to accommodate the sensor-shift image stabilization.
The iPhone 13 series got officially announced on September 14 with iPhone 13 pre-orders
going live later today.