Poll: Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini?0
Back in March, a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) showed that iPhone 12 series accounted for 64% of all US iPhone sales during the first quarter of 2021. Sadly, the iPhone 12 mini's contribution was in the vicinity of 5% or even less.
So, today we’re asking you this: Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini and stick to “regular” phone sizes? Or is the iPhone mini the little gem in Apple’s crown that’s severely underrated and many people would miss it if it’s gone?
The poll will stay up until Friday when we’ll find out if people still fancy compact phones or screen estate is now king and ruler. Vote and share your thoughts in the comment section below!