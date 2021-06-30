$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple Polls

Poll: Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini?

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 30, 2021, 3:43 AM
Poll: Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini?
Ah, the iPhone 12 mini. Such a polarizing little beast! People find it cute and comfortable, yet according to Apple, they don’t buy it that much.

Back in March, a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) showed that iPhone 12 series accounted for 64% of all US iPhone sales during the first quarter of 2021. Sadly, the iPhone 12 mini's contribution was in the vicinity of 5% or even less.

There were rumors that Apple is planning to ditch the iPhone mini but the latest information strongly suggests that the company will go forward with a successor. The iPhone 13 mini will be joining Apple’s lineup this September, for better or worse, but the fate of the iPhone mini is yet to be decided.

So, today we’re asking you this: Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini and stick to “regular” phone sizes? Or is the iPhone mini the little gem in Apple’s crown that’s severely underrated and many people would miss it if it’s gone?

Should Apple ditch the iPhone mini?

The poll will stay up until Friday when we’ll find out if people still fancy compact phones or screen estate is now king and ruler. Vote and share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

