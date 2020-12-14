Typical pattern emerges as the iPhone 12 Pro replaces the 12 Pro Max as the most popular 2020 5G model
At the beginning of this month, analytical firm Flurry said that the most popular 2020 iPhone model was the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max. The model sports a large 6.7-inch display, the largest battery among the four handsets in the iPhone 12 line, and the largest battery among these units. But as we get closer to the end of this crazy year, it looks like the winds are shifting. In a note viewed by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that the lead time-or the time it takes for an iPhone model to be received after getting ordered-is growing for the iPhone 12 Pro. That indicates growing demand for this version of the device.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now the most popular of the 2020 5G iPhone 12 models
Apple iPhone 12 line Home Delivery Lead Times
|Apple iPhone 12
|Apple iPhone 12 mini
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|United States-3 days
|United States-3 days
|United States-32 days
|United States-18 days
|China-6 days
|China-4 days
|China-30 days
|China-15 days
|United Kingdom-1 day
|United Kingdom-1 day
|United Kingdom-25 days
|United Kingdom -22 days
|Germany-5 days
|Germany-5 days
|Germany-26 days
|Germany-23 days
Typically the iPhone with the largest screen each year gets off to a quick start and becomes the most popular new model before fading. That is what happened this year with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other models with the same experience include the iPhone 6S Plus (2015), iPhone 7 Plus (2016), iPhone XS Max (2018), iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019).