Top analyst has good news about next year's Apple iPhone models

If the latest rumor about the 2021 Apple iPhone models is true, the iPhone 13 series might be sent to you in a manila envelope. That's a joke, although it is true that Apple has been removing accessories from the box. For the currently available iPhone 12 line, the first iPhone models that support 5G, the company removed from the box the power adapter (lovingly referred to as "the brick"). It also took the wired EarPods out of the box as well. This means that if you want the fastest charging speeds for the new models, you'll have to head over to the online Apple Store and shell out $19.00.

Apple will revert to one release date for all four iPhone 13 models says top analyst







Apple says that it is making these moves for environmental reasons as the size of the box will be reduced allowing up to 70% more product to fit on a pallet. Apple has said that it has a goal to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 and fitting more product on a pallet will result in the release of fewer emissions into the environment. Those more conspiratorial thinkers believe that Apple is dropping the battery adapter and EarPods in order to save money on the production of the first 5G iPhone models . Eventually, all iPhones (including older models still available) and some other products will lose some of the accessories that used to be found in the box. Right now, Apple is still including a charger with the iPad Pro











Is Apple done removing accessories from iPhone boxes? Possibly not according to some iPhone 12 owners . Last summer, Apple sent out a survey to iPhone users asking them how often they use the charger that came in the box with their iPhone. The results of the survey might have helped Apple decide to remove the charger from the box this year. But now, Apple has disseminated a new survey asking about users' experiences with Face ID and whether they use the USB cable that comes in the box with their new iPhone purchase. This leads us to believe that Apple might be looking to drop the USB cable from next year's iPhone boxes. And that could require buyers to pay another $19 to buy one.





The survey also asks the user if he/she is satisfied with Face ID. If the answer is no, the respondent is asked to give reasons why by selecting from among the following responses:



