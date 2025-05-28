Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is a surprisingly good deal with this limited-time sale at Woot.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you seeking a premium iPad with a big display and silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate? Well, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro M4, but it'll cost you quite a bit. Fortunately, the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is now available at a fantastic 21% discount at Woot.
That knocks the $1,099 tablet down to $869, saving you a hefty $230! It's in brand-new, untouched, and unopened condition, plus it comes with a one-year Apple warranty! Now, that sounds like a pretty awesome deal, doesn't it? Act fast — this promo ends June 4 at 12 AM CT, but it could sell out before then.
Unlike all other Apple tablets, the iPad Pro has a truly superb display. It features a 12.9-inch touchscreen with excellent color accuracy and ProMotion technology, allowing you to get the complete iPadOS experience in a truly premium way.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 also packs four speakers, offering excellent sound with solid bass for a tablet. The audio doesn't distort at higher volumes, ensuring you get a solid Pro sound experience. On top of everything else, you get excellent battery life!
Ultimately, the 2022-released iPad Pro is a superb pick for many users. Sure, it's not the latest or greatest model out there, but it's still among the most premium iPad models on the market. And now that it's $230 off its original price, it's even more attractive.
That knocks the $1,099 tablet down to $869, saving you a hefty $230! It's in brand-new, untouched, and unopened condition, plus it comes with a one-year Apple warranty! Now, that sounds like a pretty awesome deal, doesn't it? Act fast — this promo ends June 4 at 12 AM CT, but it could sell out before then.
And if you're willing to sacrifice a bit of that screen real estate for even better performance, consider the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. This one is currently on sale for 16% off at Amazon, bringing the ~$1,000 tablet just under the $840 mark — its lowest price ever!
Unlike all other Apple tablets, the iPad Pro has a truly superb display. It features a 12.9-inch touchscreen with excellent color accuracy and ProMotion technology, allowing you to get the complete iPadOS experience in a truly premium way.
But that's not all! Although an earlier model, the 2022 iPad Pro still offers insanely good performance with its M2 chip. The tablet can breeze through any task, including intensive apps and heavy multitasking.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 also packs four speakers, offering excellent sound with solid bass for a tablet. The audio doesn't distort at higher volumes, ensuring you get a solid Pro sound experience. On top of everything else, you get excellent battery life!
Ultimately, the 2022-released iPad Pro is a superb pick for many users. Sure, it's not the latest or greatest model out there, but it's still among the most premium iPad models on the market. And now that it's $230 off its original price, it's even more attractive.
28 May, 2025Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
27 May, 2025Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price
21 May, 2025The 256GB 10th Gen iPad drops to one of its lowest prices on Amazon
20 May, 2025Rare Amazon deal slashes $110 off Apple's compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) powerhouse in one colorway
13 May, 2025You still have time to get the iPad Air M3 at its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: