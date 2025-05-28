Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is a surprisingly good deal with this limited-time sale at Woot.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad Pro M2, showcasing its minimalist rear design.
Are you seeking a premium iPad with a big display and silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate? Well, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro M4, but it'll cost you quite a bit. Fortunately, the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is now available at a fantastic 21% discount at Woot.

The iPad Pro, 12.9-inch with an M2 chip is 21% off

$869
$1099
$230 off (21%)
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip is an unmissable bargain right now, thanks to Woot's latest deal. The tablet with 128GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is now available for $230 off its original price. It's brand-new and comes with a one-year Apple warranty.
Buy at Woot

11-inch iPad Pro M4 is down to its best price!

$160 off (16%)
If you're after the latest and greatest, the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 might be a better pick for you! This tablet is currently available at its lowest price ever, saving you $160 on its original asking price. Act fast and save 16% with Amazon's epic deal because it might expire any minute.
Buy at Amazon

That knocks the $1,099 tablet down to $869, saving you a hefty $230! It's in brand-new, untouched, and unopened condition, plus it comes with a one-year Apple warranty! Now, that sounds like a pretty awesome deal, doesn't it? Act fast — this promo ends June 4 at 12 AM CT, but it could sell out before then.

And if you're willing to sacrifice a bit of that screen real estate for even better performance, consider the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. This one is currently on sale for 16% off at Amazon, bringing the ~$1,000 tablet just under the $840 mark — its lowest price ever!

Unlike all other Apple tablets, the iPad Pro has a truly superb display. It features a 12.9-inch touchscreen with excellent color accuracy and ProMotion technology, allowing you to get the complete iPadOS experience in a truly premium way.

But that's not all! Although an earlier model, the 2022 iPad Pro still offers insanely good performance with its M2 chip. The tablet can breeze through any task, including intensive apps and heavy multitasking.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 also packs four speakers, offering excellent sound with solid bass for a tablet. The audio doesn't distort at higher volumes, ensuring you get a solid Pro sound experience. On top of everything else, you get excellent battery life!

Ultimately, the 2022-released iPad Pro is a superb pick for many users. Sure, it's not the latest or greatest model out there, but it's still among the most premium iPad models on the market. And now that it's $230 off its original price, it's even more attractive.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
97 stories
28 May, 2025
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
27 May, 2025
Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price
21 May, 2025
The 256GB 10th Gen iPad drops to one of its lowest prices on Amazon
20 May, 2025
Rare Amazon deal slashes $110 off Apple's compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) powerhouse in one colorway
13 May, 2025
You still have time to get the iPad Air M3 at its best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless