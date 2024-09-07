The iPad 9 sells for under $200 and is a must-have for any frugal Apple user

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
An iPad 9 with the display turned on lying on a table
Apple's iPads usually pack hefty price tags, but you can currently get one without breaking the bank, as long as you're willing to go for a slightly older model.

Right now, the 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage is on sale at a lovely $130 discount on Amazon, cutting 40% off the slate's regular cost. And since this fella will usually set you back about $329, you can now snatch one for under the $200 mark with this deal. But it's highly advisable to act quickly, as this is a limited-time offer, and you might not have much time until it expires.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Save $130 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the iPad 9 with 64GB of storage for $130 off its price, letting you get one for under $200. The tablet offers good performance and has a nice display. Act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price now while you still can!
$130 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


You don't want to miss out on this one, as the device has never been more affordable on Amazon, meaning you can get it at its lowest price yet. So, don't waste time and save on this budget tablet now, as it still has a lot to offer in return, especially at $130 off.

While delivering more modest performance compared to Apple's latest and greatest, the 2021-released iPad boasts a capable A13 Bionic chip, which packs a punch to this day and can handle daily tasks with ease. Furthermore, the slate can be updated to iPadOS 17, letting you enjoy the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.

You'll also be able to enjoy a pleasing viewing experience without breaking the bank, as the tablet is equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

So, for under $200, you're getting a mobile device that can easily handle most tasks and will allow you to watch your favorite TV Series in good quality wherever you are. Therefore, be sure to save on this bad boy today while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading ...
