Amazon cuts the price of the 256GB iPad 10 by $104, making it top pick for budget-conscious shoppers

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Blue): Save $104! $104 off (21%) Act fast and get the 10th-gen iPad with 256GB of storage for $104 off its price on Amazon. The tablet still delivers fast performance and offers a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon

That being said, the offer doesn't come directly from Amazon, and the retailer isn't handling the shipping either. Still, you'll have 15 days to request a refund if needed.With the iPad 11 on the scene, our friend here might not be every Apple fan's first pick. However, even though it was released back in 2022, it's still a great buy, especially when it's available at a discounted price.Equipped with a speedy A14 Bionic chip, it handles everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Meanwhile, its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, featuring a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution, offers a vibrant and enjoyable viewing experience. To top it all off, it rocks a respectable 28.6Wh battery, which can last up to two days per charge with regular use, of course.In conclusion, the iPad 10 may not be a spring chicken or among the best tablets money can buy right now, but it still packs a ton of value. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, act fast! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save with this deal while you can!