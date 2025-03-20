This Amazon promo on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got even better
Remember the beginning of this month when Amazon sold the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 23% off in select colorways? Well, guess what? Instead of expiring, the promo has become even better. You can grab a 30% discount on the Ivory-coated model, which tops the previous bargain by $21. All other paintjobs are cheaper than before, too, sporting a $80 price cut.
While that may not seem much of a difference, it's actually the most substantial discount we've seen this year. The Garmin watch was under $200 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, but it's a particularly tempting choice at ~$210 as well. So, if you want to save $91 on this ~$300 timepiece with excellent battery life and an AMOLED touchscreen, now's the time!
Instead, you get a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen to access its many features. Though, as we've pointed out, its proprietary Garmin OS might take you some time to adjust. If you want smoother UI navigation, we suggest you consider one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers as an alternative.
Then, you get multiple sports and wellness tracking features, such as a body battery energy monitor, sleep coaching, indoor sports apps, nap detection — the whole shebang. Of course, the unit delivers continuous heart rate tracking, safety features, and LiveTrack support as well. This one allows friends and family to follow your real-time location.
As you can see, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a solid pick that won't cost you too much. If you like what it brings to the table, we suggest you jump at this chance to buy it at its lowest price so far in 2025. Amazon's promo might not last too long, so keep that in mind.
We've had our share of testing this wearable (for context, you can dive into our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review) and believe it's a worthwhile investment. It stands out with a lightweight design and a superb battery life. Also, unlike some Forerunner models, this one doesn't rely on physical buttons for navigation.
While it may have some operating system quirks, the Vivoactive 5 boasts a top-shelf battery life you won't find in any Galaxy or Apple Watch. With an always-on display, this bad boy can last up to four days. If you don't keep the touchscreen on at all times, the wearable can last as many as 11 days per charge. Now, that's pretty impressive, however you look at it.
