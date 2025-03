This Amazon promo on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got even better

Instead of removing it, Amazon made its latest Garmin Vivoactive 5 promo even more attractive. The unit is now available for 30% off in Ivory, while the other models are 27% off, saving you $80. Whichever colorway you pick, you're getting the best discount we've seen so far this year!

We've had our share of testing this wearable (for context, you can dive into our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review ) and believe it's a worthwhile investment. It stands out with a lightweight design and a superb battery life. Also, unlike some Forerunner models, this one doesn't rely on physical buttons for navigation.Instead, you get a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen to access its many features. Though, as we've pointed out, its proprietary Garmin OS might take you some time to adjust. If you want smoother UI navigation, we suggest you consider one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers as an alternative.While it may have some operating system quirks, the Vivoactive 5 boasts a top-shelf battery life you won't find in any Galaxy or Apple Watch. With an always-on display, this bad boy can last up to four days. If you don't keep the touchscreen on at all times, the wearable can last as many as 11 days per charge. Now, that's pretty impressive, however you look at it.Then, you get multiple sports and wellness tracking features, such as a body battery energy monitor, sleep coaching, indoor sports apps, nap detection — the whole shebang. Of course, the unit delivers continuous heart rate tracking, safety features, and LiveTrack support as well. This one allows friends and family to follow your real-time location.As you can see, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a solid pick that won't cost you too much. If you like what it brings to the table, we suggest you jump at this chance to buy it at its lowest price so far in 2025. Amazon's promo might not last too long, so keep that in mind.