Best Buy outdoes itself with an improved OnePlus 12 promo, now saving you $250

By
Less than two weeks ago, Best Buy launched a tempting $200 discount on OnePlus's former flagship, the OnePlus 12. But now, you get to save even more — $250, to be exact. That brings the $899.99 Android phone with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage down to its Black Friday 2024 price. That discount is still absent at Amazon and the OnePlus Store at the time of writing.

Save $250 on the OnePlus 12 at Best Buy

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
The OnePlus 12 is now available at an even better price with Best Buy's improved offer. At the time of writing, the handset is $250 off its original price, while a recent promo gave users a more modest $200 price cut.
Buy at BestBuy

12/256GB OnePlus 12: Get with a OnePlus Nord N30

$799 99
The OnePlus 12 arrives at its standard price over at the OnePlus Store. That said, you receive a OnePlus Nord N30 5G free of charge with your smartphone purchase. That effectively saves you $299.99.
Buy at OnePlus

For context, the official store still lets you grab the OnePlus 13 predecessor at its standard price and with an included OnePlus Nord N30 5G handset. That saves you $299.99, but not every user will be tempted by such a promo. As for Amazon, it sells the 16/512GB variant at its standard price (and without freebies).

As you can see, Best Buy is pretty much the merchant to pick if you want ultra-fast charging speeds and plenty of screen real estate. The handset stands out with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. Like most flagship Android phones of 2024, the model packs the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, offering lots of potential at your fingertips.

Although it's not a dedicated gaming phone, we noticed the OnePlus model provides an excellent gaming experience. In fact, it doesn't even get too hot during extended sessions, making it a hot pick for gamers.

As our OnePlus 12 review's photo samples show, the handset is pretty capable on the camera front as well, providing beautiful photos day and night. It features a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64 MP telephoto lens on the rear. Selfies taken with the 32 MP front camera look pretty decent as well.

What about battery life? The handset has a 5,400mAh battery with superb 80W wired charging speeds. That means you get a full charge in less than an hour.

Of course, the choice is all yours. If you prefer Samsung options, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is out and available with gorgeous discounts. But if you're a OnePlus fan, the OnePlus 12 is a superb pick at $649.99 on Best Buy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

