Best Buy outdoes itself with an improved OnePlus 12 promo, now saving you $250

Less than two weeks ago, Best Buy launched a tempting $200 discount on OnePlus's former flagship, the OnePlus 12 . But now, you get to save even more — $250, to be exact. That brings the $899.99with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage down to its Black Friday 2024 price. That discount is still absent at Amazon and the OnePlus Store at the time of writing.For context, the official store still lets you grab the OnePlus 13 predecessor at its standard price and with an included OnePlus Nord N30 5G handset. That saves you $299.99, but not every user will be tempted by such a promo. As for Amazon, it sells the 16/512GB variant at its standard price (and without freebies).As you can see, Best Buy is pretty much the merchant to pick if you want ultra-fast charging speeds and plenty of screen real estate. The handset stands out with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. Like most flagship Android phones of 2024, the model packs the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, offering lots of potential at your fingertips.Although it's not a dedicated gaming phone , we noticed the OnePlus model provides an excellent gaming experience. In fact, it doesn't even get too hot during extended sessions, making it a hot pick for gamers.As our OnePlus 12 review 's photo samples show, the handset is pretty capable on the camera front as well, providing beautiful photos day and night. It features a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64 MP telephoto lens on the rear. Selfies taken with the 32 MP front camera look pretty decent as well.What about battery life? The handset has a 5,400mAh battery with superb 80W wired charging speeds. That means you get a full charge in less than an hour.Of course, the choice is all yours. If you prefer Samsung options, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is out and available with gorgeous discounts. But if you're a OnePlus fan, theis a superb pick at $649.99 on Best Buy.