iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone
So, no drum roll needed, here are the results we can see now:
- Single-core score: 1695
- Multi-core score: 4021
This is well above the scores of the old-gen iPhone SE and its A13 chip — browsing through the various GeekBench results for that model, we can see that it hovers around a single-core score of 1300 and a multi-core score of 3300 on a good day.
But that was obviously going to be the case — these phones are two generations apart. What I find more interesting here is that we can definitively say that the iPhone SE will not be as powerful as the iPhone 13 series. Taking a look at the iPhone 13 results, we can see that the iPhone SE (2022) does match it in single-core score, but the iPhone 13 typically gets around 4700 points on the multi-core aspect.
I am pretty sure there’s some throttling involved. The iPhone SE (2022) is tiny so it has two problems that it needs to tackle. One - thermals, and two - a tiny battery. No doubt, Apple needed to put the reigns on that A15 so it wouldn’t decimate the iPhone SE from the inside.
Then again, this is just a singular test — it’s best to run it a few times over and see how the phone performs over a prolonged exposure to the intense benchmarking. In the end, even if the iPhone SE (2022)’s GeekBench multi-core score is 4000, I am pretty sure it will do just fine in everyday use. I am much, much more interested in how it will fare with battery life.
