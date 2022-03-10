iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone













Single-core score: 1695

Multi-core score: 4021





This is well above the scores of the old-gen iPhone SE and its A13 chip — browsing through the various GeekBench results for that model , we can see that it hovers around a single-core score of 1300 and a multi-core score of 3300 on a good day.









I am pretty sure there’s some throttling involved. The iPhone SE (2022) is tiny so it has two problems that it needs to tackle. One - thermals, and two - a tiny battery. No doubt, Apple needed to put the reigns on that A15 so it wouldn’t decimate the iPhone SE from the inside.





Then again, this is just a singular test — it’s best to run it a few times over and see how the phone performs over a prolonged exposure to the intense benchmarking. In the end, even if the iPhone SE (2022)’s GeekBench multi-core score is 4000, I am pretty sure it will do just fine in everyday use. I am much, much more interested in how it will fare with battery life.

