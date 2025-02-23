Redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max case showcases the complexity of the new design
iPhone 17 Pro renders | Image Credit- asherdipps
It's looking increasingly likely that the iPhone 17 Pro duo will come with a redesigned camera island. Another set of images has now resurfaced, giving us a comprehensive look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Posted by leaker Sonny Dickson, the images showcase the iPhone 17 Pro Max clad in a MagSafe case. Naturally, the case looks different from the clear MagSafe case for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, making allowances for the relocated components.
As recent leaks have indicated, the phone retains the triangular camera arrangement but the bump now takes up more place horizontally and the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner have been stacked vertically towards the end of what looks like a rectangular camera bar reminiscent of Google's Pixel phones.
Another leaked image hints at a redesigned iPhone 17 Pro Max camera island. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
It's hard to tell from these images if the Dynamic Island is smaller, as suggested by some leaks.
This camera bar will apparently also be seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Air, the rumored thin model that will replace the Plus variant in the lineup, is also expected to have a camera bar, but since that phone will probably only have one rear camera, it will sport a slimmer camera strip.
For some reason, the base model will stick with the current design.
While numerous sources have hinted that three iPhone 17 models will come with a camera bar, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who is a reliable authority on all things Apple, claims that the alleged iPhone 17 Pro design is based on a fake sketch.
Regardless, The Information had previously also said that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature a larger rectangular camera island, so even if this particular design is based on a false rumor, we should still expect Apple's new models to not look the same as the current models.
Besides, Apple's phones have stuck with the same design for the past five generations and people are growing tired of it. A new design may give sales a jolt after a long period of lackluster demand.
