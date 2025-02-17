Base iPhone 17 model is good news for users who dislike Pixel-inspired design

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

For some time now reports have been surfacing claiming that the iPhone 17 lineup will adopt a new design heavily inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors. Some Apple users have taken to online forums to voice their displeasure regarding the new design. Fortunately for them not all iPhone 17 models are going to look like that if a new report is to be believed.

An industry insider — admittedly someone who distanced themselves from leaking information — has revealed something interesting. The base iPhone 17 model will apparently keep the look of the base iPhone 16 model. Though this means losing out on the iconic triple camera arrangement it does also give users more choice if they dislike the Pixel-inspired design.


Prosser revealed this tidbit of info in a tweet about a new video that shows off what the iPhone 17 Air will look like. The Air will reportedly heavily resemble Pixel phones with a horizontal camera bump on the rear. Prosser has also allegedly seen the iPhone 17 Pro design and confirms that Apple will keep the triple camera layout while also extending the camera bump.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone Plus model will be discontinued to make room for the Air. | Video credit — Apple

But if you dislike the direction that Apple is heading with the iPhone 17 lineup then the standard model will be what you want to go for. Personally I had my doubts but if the render of the iPhone 17 Air shown by Prosser is accurate then the new design is actually pretty neat. It just isn’t as original as some iPhone users may have hoped for.

Opting for the base iPhone 17 model will however mean losing out on the latest cameras and possibly increased performance. But phone cameras and performance scores have been so ridiculously good for years now that current Apple users are considering upgrading to the iPhone SE 4 instead of the iPhone 16.

This, despite the single camera on the SE 4, shows quite clearly that consumers in today’s climate consider the cost factor a lot more than the latest specs. And that might mean that the base iPhone 17 model may see a lot more sales than expected.
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

