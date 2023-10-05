iPhone 15 Pro-rivaling upgrade rumored for Galaxy S24 Ultra could come to all models









Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are made of titanium. In Apple's case, the switch made a lot of sense. The previous-gen Pro models have a stainless steel frame and are quite heavy. The switch to titanium has made the new phones noticeably lighter. There are concerns that the new phones are not as durable as the models they have replaced . Even the base models which feature aluminum sides appear to be tougher than the titanium iPhones, making you wonder if titanium is really as strong as we thought it was before the new iPhones launched.

Titanium at least made the iPhone 15 Pro lighter









But if weight is indeed no issue and Samsung has figured out a way to prevent its new phones from becoming heavier, titanium is a better choice than aluminum theoretically as it would make the phones more robust.









In that case, buyers would prefer that all Galaxy S24 models came with titanium sides, so they won't have to spend more on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for just this one feature.



