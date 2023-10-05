iPhone 15 Pro-rivaling upgrade rumored for Galaxy S24 Ultra could come to all models
It has long been rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame instead of aluminum sides. But this upgrade might not be limited to the highest-end model in the series, per tipster @Tech_Reve.
According to the leaker, the Galaxy S24 Plus and standard Galaxy S24 will also ditch aluminum sides for titanium edges. Whether that's a good idea is debatable.
Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are made of titanium. In Apple's case, the switch made a lot of sense. The previous-gen Pro models have a stainless steel frame and are quite heavy. The switch to titanium has made the new phones noticeably lighter. There are concerns that the new phones are not as durable as the models they have replaced. Even the base models which feature aluminum sides appear to be tougher than the titanium iPhones, making you wonder if titanium is really as strong as we thought it was before the new iPhones launched.
Titanium at least made the iPhone 15 Pro lighter
The Galaxy S23 series has aluminum sides and aluminum is lighter than titanium. Even though a leak claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a hair lighter than the S23 Ultra despite the use of titanium, we'll be skeptical of this claim until the leak materializes.
But if weight is indeed no issue and Samsung has figured out a way to prevent its new phones from becoming heavier, titanium is a better choice than aluminum theoretically as it would make the phones more robust.
In that case, buyers would prefer that all Galaxy S24 models came with titanium sides, so they won't have to spend more on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for just this one feature.
Veteran leaker ICE UNIVERSE maintains that only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get titanium, which makes sense as titanium is an expensive material. @Tech_Reve is still insistent that the entire lineup will have titanium edges. They say that frames for the standard model will be produced on a company line, presumably to keep costs in check, whereas frame for the Plus and Ultra models will be procured from partner companies.
