iPhone 14: Size Comparison
Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup in all its glory. Among the highlights is a new cutout design for the "Pro" models and an all-new 6.7" non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus. Long gone is last year's mini version, which leaves us with just 2 size options - 6.1" and 6.7".
The four iPhones are as similar, as they are different. Naturally, one of the biggest (pun intended) questions that users have to answer before they go out and buy one is which size suits them best. Luckily, we at PhoneArena have you covered.
In the paragraphs below, we have assembled some handy comparisons showcasing how the new iPhones measure up. But beware, with iPhones, bigger is not necessarily always better.
iPhone 14 Family comparison
The first parallel that has to be drawn is between the four different iPhone 14 models. As previously mentioned, the iPhone 14 lineup now comes in just two sizes: 6.1" and 6.7".
The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro have a nearly identical footprint. However, it should be noted that the latter is heavier and (slightly) thicker, which will certainly affect how these devices feel in the hand. The same holds true when you compare the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All in all, screen size is not everything and the Pro versions pack a bigger punch not only in the specs department.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone SE (2022)
In this section, we have pitted the more petite iPhones against one another. Needless to say, the iPhone 13 mini is the most compact, followed by the iPhone SE (2022). Of course, the latter still features some rather large bezels which bump the size of its footprint considerably. The standard iPhone 14 is the biggest of the bunch with its 6.1" screen. It comes without question, however, that all of these smartphones are on the small side, especially in comparison to most mainstream Android devices.
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Asus Zenfone 9
This comparison is for those looking at reasonably-sized Android alternatives to the iPhone 14, which are rather hard to come by nowadays. The closest you can get is the Samsung Galaxy S22, which sports the same 6.1" screen and similar dimensions. The Asus Zenfone 9 on the other hand actually has a slightly smaller screen of 5.9", but the overall dimensions are nearly identical. At any rate, all three of these smartphones should have a comparable feel in the hand.
iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs OnePlus 10T
The iPhone 14 Plus is much more in line with the typical dimensions you would find on the Android side of the smartphone market. It has a 6.7" screen, which makes it just a hair bigger than the Galaxy S22+ (which comes in at 6.6"). The OnePlus 10T also features a 6.7" screen, which is the norm for most Androids.
iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro is even more difficult to pitch against other smartphones than its non-Pro counterpart. Most premium flagships simply dwarf the iPhone 14 Pro. Once again, the closest you can get is perhaps the 6.1" Samsung Galaxy S22. The Pixel 6 on the other hand comes in at 6.4", which puts it somewhere between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. To be frank, if the iPhone 14 Pro is the smartphone for you, finding a true alternative is a very difficult endeavor.
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
In the end, we have assembled the biggest, baddest (in a good way) smartphones that money can buy in 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its gargantuan 6.8" screen is slightly bigger than the Pro Max, while the Pixel 6 Pro has similar dimensions, more or less. All three smartphones are massive and definitely not for the faint of heart.
Things that are NOT allowed: