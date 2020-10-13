20% off Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon Prime

iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Oct 13, 2020, 6:26 PM
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
The new iPhones are here and there are more than ever. We have the iPhone 12 Mini, the regular iPhone 12 and, of course, the iPhone 12 Pro pair. This year, Apple is changing things up a bit not only with a new design but new sizes as well. We'll have plenty of articles that compare the new phones to older generations and Android competitors in terms of specs, cameras and everything else that's important. Here, however, we'll focus on size. 

You might have seen the new display sizes the 2020 iPhones come in, but that's half the story. With slimmer display bezels and a flat-edge design, the iPhone 12 family is even more compact than you'd expect.

Other iPhone 12 articles you might be interested in:

So, let's begin with a comparison between the three sizes the iPhone 12 family comes in.


iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: size comparison


Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Dimensions

5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

Weight

4.76 oz (135 g)

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (164 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.6 x 7.4 mm

Weight

6.66 oz (189 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches

160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm

Weight

8.03 oz (228 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 mini vs Apple iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


We added the iPhone 12 Pro just in case you weren't aware it's the same size as the iPhone 12. As it becomes obvious immediately, there's a significant difference between the smallest iPhone 12 and the biggest one. That's a very comprehensive lineup if you want to please as many users as possible. 

You have the iPhone 12 Mini, a super-compact phone with a bezelless display (still a notch, though) for those that hate the trend of massive smartphones. Then, the medium size for those that are already used to the footprint from their iPhone 11 or iPhone XR. The cookie-cutter size, if you will. And, of course, for those that never have enough screen real estate, the new iPhone 12 Pro Max with a new 6.7-inch display. How will it compare to other jumbo-sized flagships, we'll see in a minute.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE vs iPhone 8 Plus size comparison


Now, time to see how the base model, the iPhone 12, compares against other iPhone form-factors.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (164 g)

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Dimensions

5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight

6.84 oz (194 g)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Dimensions

6.24 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm

Weight

7.13 oz (202 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

The iPhone 8 Plus is pretty much on par with the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it comes to size, but those bezels eat up a huge part of the front, leaving it with a display that's smaller than that of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 11 is similar to the 12 but the round edges and thicker display bezels make it slightly bigger. The iPhone 12 definitely looks sleeker, it was about time for iPhones to get a visual update. That also means the next few generations might be eerily similar to this one.

The new iPhone SE might be the smallest of this bunch, but if we put the iPhone 12 Mini next to it, the tables will turn. Of course, you can mix and match any phone you want in our size comparison tool. With so many combinations, we can't cover everything in this article. But we do have a few more lineups that include phones from outside the Apple ecosystem. 

iPhone 12 Mini vs Pixel 5 vs Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S20 size comparison: the smallest you can get


You might be wondering how small is the iPhone 12 Mini compared to other phones from recent years we consider compact. Well, let's take a look and find out!

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Dimensions

5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

Weight

4.76 oz (135 g)

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Dimensions

5.7 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm

Weight

5.33 oz (151 g)

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Dimensions

5.6 x 2.75 x 0.31 inches

142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm

Weight

5.29 oz (150 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

Dimensions

5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (163 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 mini vs Google Pixel 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Samsung Galaxy S20 in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.
We know, we know, the Galaxy S20 is hardly a compact phone, but it's the smallest one of Samsung's latest Galaxy S line. Before it, the Galaxy S10e was the true small-form-factor flagship, but the iPhone 12 Mini takes it to the next level. It's truly one-of-a-kind in its class. Even the Pixel 5, which can easily be categorized as a compact phone in 2020 looks big next to the Mini. 

When it comes to weight and thickness there's no competition as well. Apple made sure to highlight the reduction in those two categories on all of its new models. Bigger batteries? Not this year!

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro size comparison: the biggest you can get


Time to go to the other end of the spectrum. For some people, even if phones share the same specs, the flagshippiest (that's totally a word) among them is the largest one. After all, those are the most expensive ones. Well, here are some of the most popular big smartphones compared to the new iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches

160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm

Weight

8.03 oz (228 g)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Dimensions

6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.83 oz (222 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions

6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 8 Pro in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.
While on the small end the iPhone 12 Mini had them all beat, on the other end it's quite the opposite. Despite Apple stretching its display more than ever before, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is still the smallest of the bunch. And that's how it will likely be in the future as well. 

The reason is that unlike other manufacturers that opt for taller screen ratios, Apple insists on keeping the shape of its iPhones the same no matter the size. This means an even larger display will make the phone too wide to comfortably hold. Apple probably made the move to a larger screen this year thanks to the flat edges that allowed the devices to be slimmer, but it seems like that might be as large as iPhones will get.

iPhone 12 vs Pixel 5 vs LG Velvet vs OnePlus 8 size comparison: the middle ground


This lineup might seem odd at first, but these are all $700 phones, at least at the beginning of their lives on the market. They're obviously quite different but aim to be the common sense flagship option from their respective manufacturers. So, how do they compare size-wise? Let's take a look!

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (164 g)

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

Dimensions

5.7 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm

Weight

5.33 oz (151 g)

LG Velvet

LG Velvet

Dimensions

6.58 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches

167.2 x 74 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.35 oz (180 g)

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches

160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight

6.35 oz (180 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 5 vs LG Velvet vs OnePlus 8 in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.
If size equals value to you, then the LG Velvet is the clear winner, its tiny notch looking down upon the rest. After that comes the OnePlus 8 with a still tall, but more sensible aspect ratio and equal weight despite the smaller size. The iPhone 12 comes next, second by weight but slimmest of all four. Those .6 millimeters really count! The iPhone is also slightly narrower and noticeably shorter, making it pretty compact without having to call itself Mini. But the Pixel 5 is even smaller, at 5.7-inches tall. 

Does that mean the Pixel 5 is the worst value? Of course not. There's more to a phone than its display but delving into the specs, software and cameras is for another article. It's worth noting, however, that the "iPhones are expensive" trope is old news. But that's also worth talking about in a separate article. All in due time!

