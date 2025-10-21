Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera comparison General Preslav Kateliev • Published: Oct 21, 2025, 10:49 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Vivo does like to amp colors in its default "Vivid" mode. There's also a "Natural" option to tone them down a little bit, but it also dials contrast down a bit. And I do like that contrast in the night photos! Like 1 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 1d ago ... Vivo 🏆 Like 3 Reactions All Quote _shamrock_sean Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Samsung totally changes the fountain colour at night from blue to purple Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ... Pixel 🏆 Like Reactions All Quote JCDK1984 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Was the fountain blue or purple? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Preslav Kateliev Phonearena team • 1d ago ↵JCDK1984 said: Was the fountain blue or purple? ... Purple Like Reactions All Quote Preslav Kateliev Phonearena team • 1d ago ↵_shamrock_sean said: Samsung totally changes the fountain colour at night from blue to purple ... The Ultrawide Samsung sample is actually closest to reality. Pretty hard purple light to capture. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... To me,1. The the S25U wins the zoom quality. More detail in all zooms.2. S25U wins the front ( look at the details in the breard) but it is close3.Main camera day it is a tie. Here it is somewhat subjective and more of a preference choice.4. Main night photos i think definitely goes to the Vivo. The color shift in the fountain is bad.5.Day ultra wide is close but I think the Vivo has a slight edge6. Ultra wide night is a mixed bag. The Vivo gives you better detsil on the blue lit door but the Ssmsung gives you better detsil on the windows, much of the exterior and the tree on the right.7. Macro 1x is a tie and again more of a preference choice. Both have sharp detail but without seeing the objects in life, there is no way to judge which is doing more faithful color capture.Again just my opinion and I sm sure it will draw a lot of hate but it is the most honest observations I can give for what I see. Like 2 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Wow, the S26 ultra did surprisingly well even did better in a few shots so much better than the iPhone comparison. Id still take the Vivo! Like 1 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: To me,1. The the S25U wins the zoom quality. More detail in all zooms.2. S25U wins the front ( look at the details in the breard) but it is close3.Main camera day it is a tie. Here it is somewhat subjective and more of a preference choice.4. Main night photos i think definitely goes to the Vivo. The color shift in the fountain is bad.5.Day ultra wide is close but I think the Vivo has a slight edge6. Ultra wide night is a mixed bag. The Vivo gives you better detsil on the blue lit door but the Ssmsung gives you better detsil on the windows, much of the exterior and the tree on the right.7. Macro 1x is a tie and again more of a preference choice. You're take is pretty reasonable actually
