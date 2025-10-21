Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera comparison

Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 1d ago

Vivo does like to amp colors in its default "Vivid" mode. There's also a "Natural" option to tone them down a little bit, but it also dials contrast down a bit. And I do like that contrast in the night photos!

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Vivo 🏆

_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

Samsung totally changes the fountain colour at night from blue to purple

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

Pixel 🏆

JCDK1984
JCDK1984
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Was the fountain blue or purple?

Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 1d ago
JCDK1984 said:

Was the fountain blue or purple?

Purple

Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 1d ago
_shamrock_sean said:

Samsung totally changes the fountain colour at night from blue to purple

The Ultrawide Samsung sample is actually closest to reality. Pretty hard purple light to capture.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

To me,

1. The the S25U wins the zoom quality. More detail in all zooms.

2. S25U wins the front ( look at the details in the breard) but it is close

3.Main camera day it is a tie. Here it is somewhat subjective and more of a preference choice.

4. Main night photos i think definitely goes to the Vivo. The color shift in the fountain is bad.

5.Day ultra wide is close but I think the Vivo has a slight edge

6. Ultra wide night is a mixed bag. The Vivo gives you better detsil on the blue lit door but the Ssmsung gives you better detsil on the windows, much of the exterior and the tree on the right.

7. Macro 1x is a tie and again more of a preference choice. Both have sharp detail but without seeing the objects in life, there is no way to judge which is doing more faithful color capture.


Again just my opinion and I sm sure it will draw a lot of hate but it is the most honest observations I can give for what I see.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Wow, the S26 ultra did surprisingly well even did better in a few shots so much better than the iPhone comparison. Id still take the Vivo!

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago
stferrari said:

To me,

1. The the S25U wins the zoom quality. More detail in all zooms.

2. S25U wins the front ( look at the details in the breard) but it is close

3.Main camera day it is a tie. Here it is somewhat subjective and more of a preference choice.

4. Main night photos i think definitely goes to the Vivo. The color shift in the fountain is bad.

5.Day ultra wide is close but I think the Vivo has a slight edge

6. Ultra wide night is a mixed bag. The Vivo gives you better detsil on the blue lit door but the Ssmsung gives you better detsil on the windows, much of the exterior and the tree on the right.

7. Macro 1x is a tie and again more of a preference choice. Both have sharp detail but without seeing the objects in life, there is no way to judge which is doing more faithful color capture.


Again just my opinion and I sm sure it will draw a lot of hate but it is the most honest observations I can give for what I see.

You're take is pretty reasonable actually

