Discussion - I never liked the iPhone Air, but I don't think Apple should cancel it... yet

droidboy
droidboy
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

They either need to add a second camera for that price, or bring back the plus model for next year.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵droidboy said:

They either need to add a second camera for that price, or bring back the plus model for next year.

2nd camera and increase the battery. You can't have a 6.5" display with 3,000 nits but only a 3,400mAh battery.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago

The battery in the MagSafe charger for the Air is the exact same used for both devices. This is good from a manufacturing standpoint. But not from a marketing one... (Your phone can't even last without adding an external power source, why would anyone buy it?)

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 1d ago

You guys are making me want one of these, even though I absolutely don't want one.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

2nd camera and increase the battery. You can't have a 6.5" display with 3,000 nits but only a 3,400mAh battery.

I've been trying to figure who these thin phones are for. Who was asking for this?

